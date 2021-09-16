Rams vs. Colts Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 2 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Rams vs. Colts NFL Week 2 Info

NFL Week 2

Los Angeles Rams (1-0) vs. Indianapolis Colts (0-1)

Date: Sunday, September 19th

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Rams vs. Colts Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Rams +156 | Colts -290

Spread: Rams -3.5 (-110) | Colts +3.5 (-110)

Total: 47.5 Over (-122) Under (+100)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Rams +1300 | Colts +4000

Rams vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

Over 47.5 (-122)

Rams -3.5 (-110)

Rams vs. Colts News, Analysis, and Picks

The Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts both made significant changes at quarterback this offseason. Both teams have playoff aspirations but looked like teams at the opposite ends of the spectrum in Week 1. Los Angeles looked to be in mid-season form against a formidable Chicago Bears defense, while the Colts looked pitiful against a soft Seattle Seahawks secondary.

The Colts had quite a few notable names on their early week injury report. Darius Leonard (ankle) DNP, Quenton Nelson (foot) DNP, Xavier Rhodes (calf) DNP (missed Week 1), Eric Fisher (Achilles) limited, and Kwity Paye (hamstring) limited were all listed and will be names to monitor as the week progresses. There were no significant injuries for the Los Angeles Rams. However, they did give Aaron Donald and Andrew Whitworth veteran rest days while practicing load management with Terrell Lewis.

The Los Angeles Rams are looking like a powerhouse on both sides of the ball with the addition of Matthew Stafford, but the season-ending injury to Cam Akers cannot be understated. Akers would have made the Rams a complete team. Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel, while still above average to good running backs, will not force the opposition to gameplan for them.

The Colts are expected to turn things around in short order after a disappointing Week 1 loss. They have talent on both sides of the ball, but missing a veteran like T.Y. Hilton can affect the whole offense, especially when considering how his presence can open things up for both the running and passing games. They are too talented to continue to struggle, especially defensively but may need to look for some reinforcements at cornerback. Indianapolis has one of the top offensive lines and defensive fronts in football but will need to answer questions at more than a few positions, including quarterback, wide receiver, tight end, and cornerback. The talent is there to make the postseason, but they will need players in each of the position groups mentioned to step up if they want to make any noise.

The Rams being listed at only -3.5 is peculiar, especially after seeing how many road teams won in Week 1. This reeks of a cross-conference trap game, but the -290 moneyline suggests that the sharps believe that the Rams will win this game, but by how much may be in question (see Bills-Dolphins moneyline odds at same spread).

Los Angeles will have some problems with the Colts defensive front, but the offense is more than explosive enough to make light work out of the Colts cornerback group, who, even if healthy, would struggle to contain the Rams skill weapons. As for the over/under, 47.5 is an extremely fair number that takes into account that this game will be played in Indianapolis and not Los Angeles. The over is the lean here despite the Colts’ struggles to move the ball in Week 1. This is because the Rams are expected to drop 30+ points in this game and shoulder most of the load for this matchup to hit the over.

