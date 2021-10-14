Rams vs. Giants Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 6 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Rams vs. Giants NFL Week 6 Info

Los Angeles Rams (4-1) vs. New York Giants (1-4)

Date: Sunday, October 17, 2021

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Met Life Stadium

Rams vs. Giants Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Rams -480 | Giants +370

Spread: Rams -9.5 (-110) | Giants +9.5 (-110)

Total: 48.5 Over (-112) | Under (-108)

Rams vs. Giants Predictions and Picks

Giants +9.5 (-110)

Giants 1Q Moneyline (+160)

Double Result: Giants HT – Rams FT (+700)

Rams vs. Giants News, Analysis, and Picks

The New York Giants offense took a beating in their Week 5 game in Dallas, as quarterback Daniel Jones was knocked out of the game with a concussion, running back Saqoun Barkley was lost to an ankle sprain on an awkward play, and #1 wide receiver Kenny Golladay hyperextended his knee. The home team’s good news this week is that Jones is expected to make it through the concussion protocol and play, although Barkley and Golladay will be out for the game, joining WR Sterling Shephard on the scrap heap for this decimated offense. The Giants defense has the tall task of trying to slow down the potent passing offense of the Los Angeles Rams, who behind the arm of Matthew Stafford are 2nd in passing yards per game.

The Giants did do a solid job against the Cowboys’ defense in Week 5 until about midway through the third quarter, so I would not be surprised if they find similar success in this spot at home. As for the Rams, they were not their usual selves in their Week 5 game in Seattle. Stafford made some very questionable throws, including a second-quarter interception to Darius Slay as he was attempting to just throw the ball away through the end zone. Sean McVay was also off his game with some interesting clock management decisions and timeouts at the end of the first half. Ultimately, they came up with the important divisional win, but much of that could be attributed to Geno Smith finishing the game as the signal-caller for the Seahawks after an injury to Russell Wilson.

I think an upset at nearly 4/1 on the moneyline for the Giants is a tad too much to ask given all their injuries, but this line has moved down a full point to its current 9.5, and I believe we see it closer to 8 or 8.5 by kickoff. Big Blue has been a formidable opponent this season despite their 1-4 record, and I will happily take more than a touchdown with the home dog here. Furthermore, I will back the recent trend of a slow Rams offense with a quick Giants defense and play the Giants to win the 1st quarter and 1st half outright. The double result on Fanduel with the Giants leading at halftime and Rams winning the game pays a juicy +700.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid