Rams vs. Seahawks Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for Week 5 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Week 5 in the NFL has arrived, and it brings an enticing NFC West matchup. Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will travel north to take on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in a pivotal division matchup on Thursday Night Football.

Rams vs. Seahawks NFL Week 5

Los Angeles Rams (3-1) Vs. Seattle Seahawks (2-2)

Date: Thursday, October 7, 2021

Time: 8:20 pm ET

Venue: Lumen Field

Rams vs. Seahawks Moneyline, Total, And Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Rams -142 | Seahawks +120

Spread: Rams -2.5 (-112) | Seahawks +2.5 (-108)

Total: 54.5 Over (-106) | Under (-114)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Rams +1000 | Seahawks +2400

Rams vs. Seahawks Predictions And Picks

Seahawks +2.5 (-108)

Russell Wilson Over 36.5 Yards Longest Completion (-106)

Matthew Stafford Over 39.5 Yards Longest Completion (-113)

Rams vs. Seahawks News, Analysis, And Picks

Since Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson entered the league in 2012, Seattle has one of the league’s most impressive against the spread records at home that the NFL has seen in that span. The Seahawks are 44-33-2 (57.1%) ATS in Seattle since Wilson’s rookie year. That’s the fourth-best mark in the NFL during that span. It’s clearly evident through his splits that the veteran quarterback becomes even better when playing at Lumen Field. Wilson road-to-home splits include a quarterback rating boost from 99.7 to 105.2 and a TD/INT ratio that takes a massive leap from 2.7 to 4.5.

The spread in this matchup opened at just -1 and has inflated itself to the current -2.5 you will see nearly across the board today. With public money looking like it’s backing the Rams tonight, the best may still be yet to come on the Seattle side. Wait until kickoff to see if this can sneak up that key number of +3 and if not, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to try to grab the Seahawks at a plus-priced moneyline to win tonight’s game. Since 2012, Seattle is 60-19 straight up at home.

Both quarterbacks have shown no issue airing the ball out in the first four games of the season. Both Stafford and Wilson have also proven they can take care of the ball throughout their careers. Seattle ranks fifth in the NFL in explosive pass play percentage at 12 percent, while Los Angeles trails not far behind in seventh with 11 percent. With such a high total in this matchup and deep-threats like Tyler Lockett, DeSean Jackson, and Van Jefferson involved, take the over on each quarterback’s longest completion total rather than trying to throw a dart on who will be on the receiving end. Both Wilson and Stafford are a combined 6-2 at covering these totals so far this season, and if any of their weapons get through a busted coverage, they are two of the best at putting the throw on the money to cash your ticket.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid