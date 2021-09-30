Ravens vs. Broncos Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 4 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Ravens vs. Broncos NFL Week 4 Info

NFL Week 4

Baltimore Ravens (2-1) vs. Denver Broncos (3-0)

Date: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Ravens vs. Broncos Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Ravens -104 | Broncos -112

Spread: Ravens +1 (-115) | Broncos -1 (-105)

Total: 44.5 Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Ravens vs. Broncos Predictions and Picks

Broncos Moneyline (-112)

Under 44.5 (-115)

Ravens vs. Broncos News, Analysis, and Picks

The Denver Broncos have been off to a hot start in 2021, racking up three wins (albeit against some pretty putrid teams) to stay unbeaten. They head into a Week 4 tilt at home against the 2-1 Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore narrowly escaped with a last-second Week 3 victory in Detroit on the leg of a friendly bouncing, record-breaking 66-yard field goal by Justin Tucker as time expired.

Lamar Jackson made an unbelievable scramble and throw on 4th and 19 to extend last week’s game and come away with the victory. Other than that one play, it was much of the same thus far in Jackson’s career when he faces situations where he needs to drop back and pass only. He was a mere 16 of 31 last week and now faces a far superior defense in the Broncos than anything he has seen thus far this season. The Justin Simmons-led unit ranks first against the pass and third overall in team defense through three weeks. Additionally, Mile High has provided one of the best home-field advantages in football over the years, as shown in their shutout win in last week’s home opener.

To me, this one is straightforward. I am selling on Lamar being able to put up points against an elite secondary on the road a week after a last-second heroic win. Back the Broncos moneyline at a modest -112, and the low total of 44.5 still warrants a dabble on the under.