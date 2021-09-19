Ravens vs. Chiefs Sunday Night Football Preview, Picks and Betting Guide

Sunday Night Football – Ravens vs. Chiefs Week 2

Baltimore Ravens (0-1) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)

Sunday Night Football

Date: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Time: 8:20 pm ET

Venue: M&T Stadium

Ravens vs. Chiefs Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Ravens +164|Chiefs -196

Spread: Ravens +3.5 (-108)|Chiefs -3.5 (-112)

Total: 54.5 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Ravens +1800|Chiefs +500

Ravens vs. Chiefs Predictions and Picks

Over 54.5 (-110)

Ravens +3.5 (-108)

Ty’Son Williams Any Time Touchdown Scorer +160

Patrick Mahomes Over 2.5 Passing Touchdowns -114

Ravens vs. Chiefs News, Analysis, and Picks

Sometimes we have to tolerate primetime NFC East matchups, and sometimes we’re treated to A+ showdowns. We get the latter for Sunday Night Football in Week 2 when the Baltimore Ravens host the Kansas City Chiefs in what should be a thrilling AFC matchup.

The Ravens are coming off an overtime defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders. Baltimore was in control of the game until the final minutes when Derek Carr marched the Raiders down the field for a game-tying field goal at the end of regulation. The Raiders carried that momentum into overtime, dominating field position and scoring a touchdown on their second possession, their first lead of the game.

Of note, the Ravens gave up 409 passing yards and 491 total yards for 6.9 yards per pass attempt and 6.1 yards per play overall. Those concerning metrics could be perpetuated against a Chiefs team that effortlessly moves the ball down the field. In their Week 1 victory, the Chiefs tallied 324 passing yards on 36 passing attempts, equalling 8.5 yards per pass. The Ravens struggled to contain Darren Waller and the Raiders’ receivers and will face a stiffer test against Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and company. We’re expecting another big-time performance from Patrick Mahomes under the bright lights and taking the over on his passing touchdowns prop.

However, the Chiefs were in the same boat defensively as the Ravens in Week 1. Last week, Kansas City hemorrhaged yards against the Cleveland Browns, giving up 457 yards, 153 of which came on the ground. That should allow the Ravens to establish their run game and facilitate Ty’Son Williams finding the end zone. On that basis, we took Baltimore’s lead back as an any-time touchdown scorer at +160.

Each team’s defensive weakness is the other team’s offensive strength. The Ravens couldn’t contain the Raiders passing attack, and the Chiefs were ran all over in Week 1. Moreover, each team faces a stiffer test against their opponent this week. The Ravens run-first offense relies on Lamar Jackson to gather yards and benefitted from Williams gathering 65 yards on nine carries for 7.2 yards per rushing attempt.

Similarly, Mahomes shredded the Browns in Week 1 and can rely on Kelce and Hill for big plays against a Ravens secondary that allowed three receivers to haul in catches for more than 30 yards and six receivers to gain more than 20 yards on a catch. We’re expecting both teams to move the ball with ease, resulting in a game that climbs over the total. That will follow an early-season trend that has seen all four prime-time games go over their respective totals.

These teams’ game scripts from Week 1 were on opposite ends of the spectrum. The Ravens led most of their opening season loss before losing in overtime. Conversely, the Chiefs dug themselves out of an early deficit, making a 12-point second-half comeback against the Browns. The Chiefs won’t pull away as easily from the Ravens on Sunday night, as Baltimore’s offense keeps pace with the Chiefs. This has the makings of a final possession game and could come down to a field goal in the waning moments. We’re betting the Ravens keep it close and cover the +3.5 spread.