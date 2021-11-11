Ravens vs. Dolphins Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview For Week 10 On FanDuel Sportsbook

We open up the second half of the NFL season with an AFC matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins

Ravens Vs. Dolphins Game Information

Baltimore Ravens (6-2) Vs. Miami Dolphins (2-7)

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Ravens vs. Dolphins Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Ravens -360 | Dolphins +290

Spread: Ravens -7.5 (108) | Dolphins +7.5 (-112)

Total: 46.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Ravens +1000 | Dolphins +55000

Ravens vs. Dolphins Predictions and Picks

Baltimore Ravens -7.5 (-108)

Lamar Jackson Over 235.5 Passing Yards (-110)

Mike Gesicki Receiving Yards Over 54.5 (-110)

Ravens vs. Dolphins News, Analysis and Picks

The Baltimore Ravens currently sit as the second seed in the AFC and look to be the cream of the crop in the league sitting at 6-2.

As for the Dolphins, they have been one of the league’s most disappointing teams and sit at 2-7 with their only wins coming over the Patriots and Texans.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be a game-time decision with a fractured finger on his throwing hand. If Tagovailoa can’t go, backup Jacoby Brissett will get the start, a decision that may affect this line closer to kickoff.

The Ravens are a powerhouse on offense averaging 6.1 yards per play, good for fifth in the league. As for Miami, they sit dead last at just 4.7 yards per play and have struggled to move the ball all year long. It’s too large of a discrepancy that shows this game could get out of hand in a hurry.

Take the Ravens and lay the points as the far superior offense in this matchup.

As for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, he is having the best passing season of his career and the market doesn’t quite seem to be expecting that, setting his passing yards total at 235.5 for Thursday night.

Jackson has notched at least 235 passing yards in eight of nine games this season, the only exception coming in their 34-6 throttling of the Los Angeles Chargers.

With Miami being so concerned about Jackson’s running ability, expect plenty to open up for him in the passing game. Take him to go over on his passing yards total in Thursday night’s matchup.

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has been one of the hottest players at his position in the past few weeks and he enters a favorable matchup on Thursday to keep things going.

The Baltimore Ravens rank last in the NFL in yards per game allowed to tight ends at 74.4 and with someone as talented as Gesicki, he will be looking to take advantage of this spot. Heading into Week 10, Gesicki ranks as TE3 in PPR fantasy football and it feels like a perfect time to get in on the fourth-year pass-catcher against a defense who may not be ready to handle him. Take him to go over his receiving yards in the outing.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid