Ravens vs. Lions Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 3 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Ravens vs. Lions NFL Week 3 Info

NFL Week 3

Baltimore Ravens (1-1) vs. Detroit Lions (0-2)

Date: Sunday, September 26th

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Ford Field

Ravens vs. Lions Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Ravens -405 | Lions +320

Spread: Ravens -7.5 (-118) | Lions +7.5 (-104)

Total: 49.5 Over (-114) Under (-106)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Ravens +1400 | Lions +55000

Ravens vs. Lions Predictions and Picks

Over 49.5 (-114)

Ravens -7.5 (-118)

Ravens vs. Lions News, Analysis, and Picks

It is hard not to have an immediate lean when presented with the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Detroit Lions. Baltimore looks like one of the best teams in the league following their Week 2 upset against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Detroit Lions, on the other hand well, are the Detroit Lions. They remain a team that can put up garbage time points and were more competitive than they should have been against a slow out of the gate Green Bay Packers team. As you may already know, the Ravens have a laundry list of starters on injured reserve, with Marcus Peters, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin, and Nick Boyle all sidelined. The first four names are out for the season.

The Lions have been decimated by injuries as well, but the two impact injuries both happened to their starting corners in Jeff Okudah and Ifeatu Melifonwu. Both teams had notable names on their Wednesday injury reports. The Ravens listed DeShon Elliott (concussion) DNP, Marquise Brown (ankle) limited, Jimmy Smith (ankle) limited, Derek Wolfe (hip/back) DNP, Ronnie Stanley (ankle) DNP, and Tavon Young (knee) DNP on their report. The Lions listed Trey Flowers (shoulder/knee) DNP, Michael Brockers (shoulder) limited, Romeo Okwara (shoulder) limited, Kalif Raymond (thigh) limited, and D’Andre Swift (groin) limited on theirs. Wide receiver Tyrell Williams (concussion) has already been ruled out.

Baltimore has found a way to persevere through a litany of injuries and has proved once again how far strong scouting can carry a team. There is no replacing players like Marcus Peters, J.K. Dobbins, or even Rashod Bateman, but the Ravens have still looked like one of the stronger teams in the NFL. There are concerns on the offensive line, but this is a team that is a stunning overtime upset away from being discussed as the best team in the NFL. To be even close to that conversation with all of their impact injuries is nothing short of miraculous. Detroit is looking at a lost season unless they bring in some free agent help at corner. They were already expected to be one of the worst teams in the league, but Jared Goff is not going to have a chance to rehabilitate his value if the Lions are a 2-15 team that cannot stop the pass. As any pugilist will tell you, you always have to give your opponent the puncher’s chance respect, but the Lions are going to be hard-pressed to stop the Ravens enough to find a way to outscore them and pick up the victory.

Baltimore is a strong play for Week 3 despite the -7.5 line. They are the far superior team and have obvious value. No one would have balked at -9, and we may get there before Sunday. The juice is currently on the Ravens, and at -118, we could see a spread change to -8 by the start of the weekend. Lock this one in sooner rather than later. The over is the obvious play here. We all know how explosive the Ravens’ offense is, even down crucial pieces. The Lions have also proven that they can put points on the board, especially during garbage time. Detroit should remain competitive offensively. It is their defense that will cause them to lose this game. The total opened at 48 and is already at 49.5. It will hit 50 sooner rather than later, so lock the Ravens in as quickly as possible to avoid disappointment.

