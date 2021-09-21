Recapping Props from Monday Night Football

Monday night was another fruitful day in the props market for over bettors. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t go over his passing yards prop, but he did surpass his passing touchdown prop with four in the ball game. Three of those went to his running back, Aaron Jones, who also added one rushing touchdown on the day.

Jones was targeted six times and completed each reception for a total of 48 yards through the air. The former UTEP product went over his rushing plus receiving yardage prop with 115 yards combined.

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams also went over his yardage prop after completing eight receptions for 121 yards.

This is just another example of how bettors can add props to their portfolios. If you’re just focused on the side in this matchup, you’re probably less enthused to lay 11.5 points with the Packers even though they were in a spot where you’d expect them to bounce back.

However, savvy bettors know to bypass that lofty spread altogether by looking for options in the props market.

