Saints vs Panthers Spread, Odds, Line, Over/Under, Prediction & Betting Insights for Week 17 NFL Game

Saints vs Panthers Week 17 Game Info

NFL Week 17 Game

New Orleans Saints (11-4, 5-2 Away) vs. Carolina Panthers (5-10, 2-5 Home)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020

Time: 4:25 p.m. EST

Venue: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, NC

Coverage: FOX

Saints vs Panthers Spread & Odds

Moneyline: NO: (-280) | CAR: (+230)

Spread: NO: -6 (-114) | CAR: +6 (-106)

Total: 51 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: NO: (93%) | CAR: (7%)

Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: NO: (+750) | CAR: (N/A)

Saints vs Panthers Expert Prediction & Pick

Saints vs Panthers Betting Trends

– New Orleans is 6-1-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last eight games.

– The total has hit the over in 12 of New Orleans’ last 18 games.

– Carolina is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

– The total has hit the over in seven of Carolina’s last eight games against New Orleans.

Saints vs Panthers Stats

– New Orleans is averaging 29.9 points per game (PPG) this season (T-No. 4 in the NFL).

– New Orleans is surrendering 22.0 PPG this season (No. 9 in the NFL).

– Carolina is averaging 22.9 PPG this season (No. 23 in the NFL).

– Carolina is surrendering 24.6 PPG this season (No. 18 in the NFL).

