Saints vs. Patriots Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 3 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Saints vs. Patriots NFL Week 3 Info

NFL Week 3

New Orleans Saints (1-1) vs. New England Patriots (1-1)

Date: Sunday, September 26th

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium

Saints vs. Patriots Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Saints +130 | Patriots -154

Spread: Saints +3 (-118) | Patriots -3 (-104)

Total: 42.5 Over (-106) Under (-114)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Saints +3400 | Patriots +3700

Saints vs. Patriots Predictions and Picks

Over 42.5 (-106)

Saints +3 (-118)

Saints vs. Patriots News, Analysis, and Picks

Two teams regarded as the toast of the league for the better part of the past decade both find themselves in transition periods. The New Orleans Saints still look like a competitive team but will need the good Jameis Winston to show up consistently if they are to be anything more than a one-and-done playoff team. The New England Patriots will have a tough time making the postseason but seem to have found a sound system fit in dink and dunk specialist Mac Jones. There are some significant injuries to be mindful of ahead of this matchup. We will start with the injury report for Wednesday. The Saints listed Erik McCoy (calf) DNP, Marshon Lattimore (hand) limited, C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee) limited, Payton Turner (elbow) limited. All four players are starters and will be needed to give the depleted Saints a chance at the road upset. New England had some key names on their injury report as well, with Matt Judon (knee) DNP, Damien Harris (finger) limited, Trent Brown (calf) limited all listed with various ailments. Like with the Saints, the Patriots will need their three starters to avoid a drop in competitiveness. New Orleans, however, has five key names on the injured reserve list in Kwon Alexander, Marcus Davenport, Ken Crawley, Michael Thomas, Tre’Quan Smith. The Patriots have N’Keal Harry on I.R. and Stephon Gilmore on the PUP list.

New Orleans. A tale of two game tapes. Jameis Winston played so well in Week 1 that analysts everywhere praised Sean Payton as a genius for his work with Jameis. Week 2 was an unmitigated disaster. Perhaps playing down to their competition, the Saints got hammered by the Carolina Panthers. They were poor on both sides of the ball. New England has also looked like a different team in their two outings this season. Believe it or not, the Patriots actually looked better in their 17-16 loss to a fiery Miami Dolphins team than they did in their 26-7 victory over the New York Jets. 7.2 yards per attempt from Mac Jones and a 100 yard game from Damien Harris had the offense looking like it had the goods to make a flirtation with the postseason. Fast forward to Week 2, and Mac Jones posts a 28.8 QBR with just 6.2 yards per attempt against the New York Jets. Both of these teams will only go as far as their quarterbacks allow them.

While both teams have been inconsistent this season, we have already seen the New Orleans Saints beat one of the better teams in the NFL. New England beat the Jets. While it is hard to argue that the Saints should be favored at Gillette Stadium, there is no denying that there is a semblance of value on the Saints as the underdog in this contest. In what should probably be a pick ‘em, the Saints are the play with the plus points. Lock this one sooner rather than later, as the -118 juice at FanDuel suggests that the spread could change at any moment. 42.5 is one of the more surprising totals of Week 3. The line opened at 43 and looks like it could be on its way down even further. With that said, it appears that there is some value on the over here. By the time you lock in your wager, the number should be 42, which means an average of 21 points is needed. As mentioned above, both teams are dealing with injures to key defensive players, making the over boast potential value. If the good Jameis shows up, this will be an easy over. Especially against a Patriots defense that will not have Stephon Gilmore. Wait until 42 and hit the over.

