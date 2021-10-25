Saints vs Seahawks Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline and Betting Trends for NFL Week 7 Monday Night Football

Week 7’s slate of games includes a Monday night showdown between the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks.

Saints vs Seahawks Point Spread

The Saints are 4.5-point road favorites against the Seahawks. New Orleans is -106 to cover the spread, while Seattle is -114 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Saints vs Seahawks Over/Under

The over/under for the Saints vs Seahawks Week 7 NFL matchup is set at 42.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Saints vs Seahawks Moneyline

The Saints vs Seahawks Moneyline has New Orleans as a -210 favorite, while Seattle is a +176 underdog at home.

Saints vs Seahawks Betting Trends

– New Orleans is 11-4-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last 16 games.

– Seattle is 5-2 straight up in its last seven home games against New Orleans.

– The total has hit the under in six of New Orleans’ last eight games.

– The total has hit the under in five of Seattle’s last seven home games

Saints vs Seahawks Odds and Spread

Moneyline: NO: (-210) | SEA: (+176)

Spread: NO: -4.5 (-106) | SEA: +4.5 (-114)

Total: 42.5 — Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: NO: (N/A) | SEA: (N/A)

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: NO: (+4000) | SEA: (+10000)

