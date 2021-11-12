Saints vs. Titans Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 10 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Saints vs. Titans NFL Week 10 Info

New Orleans Saints (5-3) vs. Tennessee Titans (7-2)

Date: Sunday, November 14th

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium

Saints vs. Titans Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Saints +128 | Titans -152

Spread: Saints +2.5 (-104) | Titans -2.5 (-118)

Total:44.5 Over (-108) Under (-112)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Saints +4100 | Titans +1200

Saints vs. Titans Predictions and Picks

Under 44.5 (-110)

Titans -2.5 (-110)

Saints vs. Titans News, Analysis, and Picks

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. Both teams are dealing with significant injuries to their top players. Tennessee is missing the engine of their offense Derrick Henry. New Orleans is missing superstar receiver Michael Thomas and starting quarterback Jameis Winston. New Orleans has a few impact starters on the injury report to start the week, with Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson all missing practice on Wednesday. Tennessee listed a good chunk of their active roster on the week’s first injury report with Jeffery Simmons, Bud Dupree, Harold Landry. Dane Cruikshank, and David Long all missing practice on Wednesday. A.J. Brown, Rashaan Evans, and Taylor Lewan were all listed as limited.

New Orleans took major hits over the last couple of weeks. They lost Winston for the season and learned that Thomas suffered a setback and will not play for them in 2021. The defense is championship-ready, but the Saints failed to make a move for a quarterback, seemingly content to see how they fare with clipboard types Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill. With only street agents and unprotected practice squad players available, the Saints’ options are now limited, so they may realize that they need to look outside the organization to find a way to compete.

Tennessee suffered a crippling loss with Derrick Henry going down but somehow found a way to pull out the stunning upset against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. Well, that somehow was their defense stepping up in a momentous way. Jeffery Simmons broke out on national television, and Kevin Byard continued his scorching hot play. I wonder if Deion Sanders knows who he is yet. Tennessee hopes to have Henry back by the playoffs but brought in Adrian Peterson and D’Onta Foreman as cover in the interim. They are currently the first seed in the AFC, and with one of the easiest remaining schedules in the conference, they could, possibly, hold onto it.

New Orleans is good enough on defense to stop Ryan Tannehill and the Titans committee at running back but will need some strong play under center to pull out a victory over Tennessee. Whether or not Siemian or Taysom will play well enough for that to happen is the question bettors will be grappling with. It is hard to trust a team without even a short-term solution under center, which is the case this week.

The Titans are a shell of themselves without Derrick Henry. If the run game stalls, the play-action game will not be as productive, and the wheels could fall off offensively. Hence, the spread for this contest sitting at a trap like -2.5, down from the -3 where it opened. If Tennessee can move the chains in the running game and not be reliant on the limited talent of Tannehill, they should cruise to an easy victory. The risk here is significant enough to keep it to one unit. The total for this contest opened at 45 but has since dropped to 44.5. The juice is on the under. The under is 4-1 in the Titans’ past five home games, while New Orleans has gone 4-1 to the over in their past five overall. This contest could easily turn into a defensive battle helped along by sputtering offenses. Take the under.

