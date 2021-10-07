Saints vs. Washington Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 5 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Saints vs. Washington NFL Week 5 Info

New Orleans Saints (2-2) vs. Washington (2-2)

Date: Sunday, October 10th

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: FedEx Stadium

Saints vs. Washington Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Saints -132 | Washington +112

Spread: Saints -2.5 (-105) | Washington +2.5 (-115)

Total:44.5 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Saints +4100 | Washington +7500

Saints vs. Washington Predictions and Picks

Over 44.5 (-110)

Washington +2.5 (-115)

Saints vs. Washington News, Analysis, and Picks

New Orleans will take on Washington in a battle of two teams looking to get their season back on track. The Saints have been decimated by injuries this season but still find themselves sitting at 2-2. Their unavailable list now includes backup running back Tony Jones Jr., who was placed on I.R on Wednesday. We all know that Michael Thomas has been on the PUP list all season, but other players on IR, including Marcus Davenport, Ken Crawley, Tre’Quan Smith, and Kwon Alexander—all starters. The Saints are also banged up on the offensive line and listed Erik McCoy (calf) DNP and Terron Armstead (elbow) DNP on Wednesday’s injury report.

Washington has some injury issues of their own with star tight end Logan Thomas being placed on IR, joining fellow starters Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jon Bostic. Their injury report had a host of key names with Dyami Brown (knee) DNP, Antonio Gibson (shin) DNP, Curtis Samuel (groin) DNP, Brandon Scherff (knee) DNP, Jonathan Allen (knee) limited, and Matt Ioannidis (knee) limited, all being listed. Gibson, Samuel, and Allen are expected to play, but the injury reports on Thursday and Friday will be vital in determining just how healthy Washington will be in Week 5.

New Orleans has been a major disappointment since their Week 1 coming out party but have a chance to be an impressive 3-2 with a victory over Washington. They are missing so much talent on both sides of the ball that any success should be appreciated in context. If and when they get healthy, New Orleans can become a true force in the NFC.

Washington has persevered through losing Ryan Fitzpatrick but need their defense to start playing up to expectations. They still boast one of the most talented defenses in the league, but they need to start displaying it on the field. With only one NFC East team likely to make the playoffs this year, Washington needs to get it going soon to make their postseason aspirations a reality.

Despite the injuries, New Orleans has two disturbing losses on the season and should probably be 4-0. They have alternated playing at a high level with playing poorly, but this appears to be a high-level game if the trend continues. The Saints will need to get a fast start to run away with this game and could be in trouble if they allow Washington to keep it competitive. Washington has been strong on offense this season and could become a force if and when their defense starts clicking again. It should only be a matter of time, so the Saints will need their offensive line to be as healthy as possible to avoid allowing Jameis Winston to be under duress all game.

This contest could have opened with either team being listed as the favorite, and no one would have batted an eye at Vegas’ decision. The spread opened at +1 on Washington but now sits at +2.5. This suggests that the early sharp action came in on the Saints. The juice is now on Washington at -115, indicating that we could see some more line movement, namely the spread dropping back down to +2. Washington has a good chance at a straight-up victory if their pass rush can start clicking and appear to be the value at the current number.

The total for this contest opened at 44 and now sits at 44.5. Going after the over/under could be tricky as shaky as these two defenses have looked at times this season. This total should have opened at 45.5 or 46. Tap the over for this Week 5 battle.

