San Francisco 49ers Week 1 Starting QB Odds: Jimmy G Needs To Prove Himself

San Francisco 49ers Week 1 Starting QB Odds

Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is a -320 favorite to be the Week 1 starting quarterback, while Trey Lance, who San Francisco selected with the third overall pick, is priced at +240. This will be an interesting battle to watch early on because if both quarterbacks are fairly even going into the season, Lance could very well be the starter in Week 1.

We saw a similar situation occur right inside that division nine years ago when Russell Wilson beat out Matt Flynn for the starting job just months after the Seahawks drafted him with the 75th overall pick.

When you consider how the Niners handled things leading up to the draft, it’s abundantly clear that they think very highly of Lance.

And when you piece it back together, it’s much easier to see that the signs were there: Whether it was all misdirection signals regarding their interest in Mac Jones or that the Niners essentially designed Lance’s pro day with drills they specifically hand-picked or even the clandestine manner with which head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch approached the draft by keeping their entire organization in the dark about their decision to select Lance.

To sum things up, Trey Lance is San Francisco’s quarterback of the future, and how quickly that happens will be entirely up to Garoppolo. Garoppolo has to know at this point that his days as the starter in San Francisco are numbered.

He’ll need to be close to perfect each week to keep his job with Lance looking over his shoulder.

