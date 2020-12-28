Seahawks vs 49ers Spread, Odds, Line, Over/Under, Prediction & Betting Insights for Week 17 NFL Game

Seahawks vs 49ers Week 17 Game Info

NFL Week 17 Game

Seattle Seahawks (11-4, 4-3 Away) vs. San Francisco 49ers (6-9, 1-6 Home)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020

Time: 4:25 p.m. EST

Venue: Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, CA

Coverage: FOX

Seahawks vs 49ers Spread & Odds

Moneyline: SEA: (-198) | SF: (+166)

Spread: SEA: -4.5 (-105) | SF: +4.5 (-115)

Total: 47.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: SEA: (72%) | SF: (28%)

Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: SEA: (+1100) | SF: (N/A)

Seahawks vs 49ers Expert Prediction & Pick

Seahawks vs 49ers Betting Trends

– Seattle is 5-1 straight up in its last six games.

– The total has hit the under in each of Seattle’s last seven games.

– San Francisco is 2-6 against the spread in its last eight games.

– The total has hit the under in four of San Francisco’s last six games.

Seahawks vs 49ers Stats

– Seattle is averaging 28.9 points per game (PPG) this season (No. 7 in the NFL).

– Seattle is surrendering 23.2 PPG this season (T-No. 12 in the NFL).

– San Francisco is averaging 23.5 PPG this season (No. 20 in the NFL).

– San Francisco is surrendering 24.3 PPG this season (T-No. 16 in the NFL).

