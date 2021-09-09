Seahawks vs. Colts Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 1 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Seahawks vs. Colts NFL Week 1 Info

Seattle Seahawks (0-0) vs. Indianapolis Colts (0-0)

Date: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Seahawks vs. Colts Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Seahawks -158 | Colts +134

Spread: Seahawks -3 (-106) | Colts +3 (-113)

Total: 50 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Seahawks vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

Colts ML (+134)

Colts 1H (+120)

1H Over 26 (+100)

Seahawks vs. Colts News, Analysis, and Picks

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks travel east for a Week 1 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts and their new signal-caller, Carson Wentz. The spread in this game has moved more than any other Week 1 game since its open, with the road team now laying a full field goal after getting 2.5 on the open.

Not many have faith left in Wentz as he looks to resurrect his career with his former offensive coordinator turned head coach, Frank Reich. More concerning for the Colts this week is injuries to Quinton Nelson, Xavier Rhodes, and Parris Campbell. As of writing, all three players have been limited to non-participants in Colts practices this week.

For Seattle, they look for a quick start in the win column in what should prove to be the most competitive division in the league, the NFC West. After being bounced in the first round of the playoffs in 2020, they have brought in new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to keep Russell Wilson happy as he enters the back half of his career.

In addition to the spread moving nearly a touchdown, the Seahawks are taking over 75% of the tickets from the public. I will always look to fade the public, even more so when that public favorite is on the road. I still believe in Wentz’s ability to be a middle-of-the-road QB, especially with a fresh start and working with the guy who had him as an MVP frontrunner so early in his career. He has recently been cleared as fully healthy to play, and he will face off against 2020’s 31st ranked defense against the pass that did little to nothing to improve their secondary in the offseason. Even his biggest critics would agree he is an upgrade to Phillip Rivers from last season, and with him, at the helm, the Colts won 11 games and gave the Buffalo Bills all they could handle in their Wild Card matchup.

On the other side of the ball, eventually, the clock has to strike midnight on all of the Seahawks’ last-minute wins and comebacks that their faithful have gotten so used to over Wilson’s career. I will be one of the few shorting them in this game and for the season in general. Feel confident in backing the Colts moneyline for the game, the 1st half, and the over for the 1st half.