Seahawks vs. Steelers Sunday Night Football Preview, Picks and Betting Guide

Sunday Night Football – Seahawks vs. Steelers Week 6

Seattle Seahawks (2-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3)

Sunday Night Football

Date: Sunday, October 17, 2021

Time: 8:20 pm ET

Venue: Heinz Field

Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Seahawks +180|Steelers -215

Spread: Seahawks +4.5 (-110)|Steelers -4.5 (-110)

Total: 42.5 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Seahawks +7500|Steelers +7500

Seahawks vs. Steelers Predictions and Picks

Over 42.5

Seahawks +4.5

Roethlisberger under 36.5 pass attempts

Harris over 18.5 carries

Smith over 222.5 passing yards

Seahawks vs. Steelers News, Analysis, and Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers benefited from playing with the lead against the Denver Broncos last week, and they were better because of it. They will have to employ a similar game plan against the banged-up Seattle Seahawks in their Week 6 matchup on Sunday Night Football if they hope to climb back to .500.

Last week was the first time this season that Ben Roethlisberger threw fewer than 32 pass attempts in a game. The Steelers led since their opening drive, establishing the run and controlling the clock against the Broncos. It was also the first time this season that the Steelers ran more than they threw, calling running plays 58.3% of the time.

What the Steelers should take from their victory is they can’t continue to rely on Roethlisberger to throw 40 or more passes and come out on top. Najee Harris has emerged as the primary back that Pittsburgh’s offense used to rely on so heavily, and the Steelers should lean into that against the Seahawks on Sunday night. We’re betting the Steelers get Harris involved against Seattle, and we’re taking over 18.5 on his rushing attempts prop. By doing so, they’ll lessen the ask they put on aging quarterback, and Roethlisberger will stay under on his pass attempts prop.

Injuries are impacting the Seahawks’ ability to compete against the Steelers tonight. Seattle is without Russell Wilson and Chris Carson after both players landed on the injured reserve with different injuries. Wilson is expected to miss four to eight weeks after needing surgery to repair a finger injury he suffered against the Los Angeles Rams. Carson is dealing with a neck injury and will have to miss a minimum of three weeks now that he is on the injured reserve.

Enter Geno Smith and Alex Collins. Collins started against the Rams last week, carrying the ball 15 times for 47 yards, adding 25 yards on two receptions. Smith was more than serviceable when he relieved Wilson last week, completing 10-of-17 passes for 131 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Smith has otherworldly talents in D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett will find space against the Steelers’ middle-of-the-pack secondary. Expect Smith to make it over his modest 222.5 passing yards prop.

The ground and pound strategy we’re expecting from the Steelers doesn’t lend itself to covering the spread on the other side of a key number. The Seahawks offense takes a hit without Wilson and Carson, but Smith and Collins will be up to the challenge. We like Seattle to cover +4.5 under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football.

FanDuel Sportsbook hung a low number on tonight’s Sunday nighter, with the total currently sitting at 42.5. Pittsburgh’s offense found its rhythm against a much better Broncos defense last week, and they’ll be able to move the ball against the Seahawks. No team gives up more yards than the Seahawks, and we’ve seen worse offenses than the Seahawks put up points against the Steelers. This game should find its way over the short 42.5 total.