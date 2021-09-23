Seahawks vs. Vikings Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 3 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Seahawks vs. Vikings NFL Week 3 Info

NFL Week 3

Seattle Seahawks (1-1) vs. Minnesota Vikings (0-2)

Date: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

Seahawks vs. Vikings Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Seahawks -126 | Vikings +108

Spread: Seahawks -2.5 (-104) | Vikings +2.5 (-118)

Total: 55.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Seahawks vs Vikings Predictions and Picks

Under 55.5 (-110)

Vikings Moneyline (+108)

Double Result: Vikings to lead at half, Seahawks to win game (+750)

Seahawks vs. Vikings News, Analysis, and Picks

The 1-1 Seattle Seahawks are on the road to face the 0-2 Minnesota Vikings in a Week 3 tilt after both teams lost heartbreakers in Week 2. The Seahawks collapsed at home, blowing a 24-9 halftime lead and losing 33-30 to the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile, Minnesota saw their placekicker Greg Joseph miss a 37-yard field goal attempt as time expired to fall to the Arizona Cardinals 34-33. Both teams will be looking to right the ship at 4:25 ET at U.S. Bank Stadium.

It feels like a tale as old as time, but the Russell Wilson / Pete Carroll led Seahawks are a short road favorite yet again. If you closed your eyes and thought about it, you would remember all the last-second heroics they have had over the years, but they are 1-6 Against the Spread in their past seven games as road favorites, with the sole cover coming in Week 1 of this season against the Colts. Furthermore, they are 4-8-1 ATS in their last 13 overall on the road, and yet this week, they are still taking north of 70% of the money.

Short home underdogs did not fare as well in Week 2 as in Week 1, but this is a beautiful spot to back the Vikings. They will be playing with desperation as they know 0-3 pretty much spells the end of their playoff chances and the beginning of questions about Mike Zimmer’s future as their head coach. They have had no problems moving the ball on offense in their two losses. Both their passing game led by Kirk Cousins and running game with Dalvin Cook has looked great. The defense has been quite the opposite, but they did buckle down in the 2nd half against Kyler Murray and Co. last week and should look to build off that momentum here.

The total here has ballooned to a massive 55.5, and off historical data alone with these two teams, the under must be a play. I will also be backing the Vikings moneyline, and to cover ourselves, a small play on the double result of the Vikings to lead at halftime and the Seahawks to win the game (+750) in case of some last-minute Russ heroics.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid