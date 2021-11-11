Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Seahawks vs. Packers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 14

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: Lambeau Field

Seahawks vs. Packers Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Seahawks +154 | Packers -184

Spread: Seahawks +3.5

Total: 49.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Seahawks +9000 | Packers +1100

Seahawks vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

Seahawks +3.5

Seahawks vs. Packers News, Analysis, and Picks

Both of these teams are expected to get huge boosts this week. Russell Wilson has been cleared to return to the lineup following a stint on the IR, while Aaron Rodgers is expected to be back under center after entering health and safety protocols.

Both of these teams struggled without their star quarterbacks. The Packers lost 13-7 to the Chiefs in Jordan Love’s first career start. Love was a disaster in that contest, averaging just 4.85 adjusted yards per attempt, while Rodgers has been as good as ever this season. He led the team to seven straight wins following an opening week defeat vs. the Saints, and the Packers covered the spread or pushed in all seven of those games.

Rodgers has historically been one of the best quarterbacks in football at covering the spread. He has been particularly elite as a home favorite, posting a record of 57-32-3 against the spread in that situation.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks went 1-2 with Geno Smith as starting quarterback. That put them behind the 8-ball as far as making the playoffs. They’ll likely need to go 7-2 or better over their final nine games.

Luckily, Wilson was playing like an MVP candidate before getting hurt. He’s averaged 10.8 adjusted yards per attempt to go along with ten touchdown passes and one interception.

Wilson has also been at his best as an underdog. He’s posted a record of 24-11-2 against the spread in that situation. That gives the Seahawks some optimism heading into this contest.

Ultimately, I’m willing to back Wilson in this spot. He should be able to have a field day against a Packers’ secondary missing Jaire Alexander.

All NFL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid