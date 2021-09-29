Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 3

Time: 4:05 pm ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium

Seahawks vs. 49ers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Seahawks +132 | 49ers -156

Spread: Seahawks +132

Total: 52.5 -106 | Under -114

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Seahawks +2700 | 49ers +1500

Seahawks vs. 49ers Predictions and Picks

Seahawks +3

Seahawks vs. 49ers News, Analysis, and Picks

The NFC West is absolutely loaded this season. The 49ers and Seahawks have big aspirations, but they’re currently in the bottom two spots in the division. The Rams and Cardinals both sit with perfect 3-0 records. Los Angeles, in particular, looks like a potential juggernaut.

With that in mind, these teams might be battling for Wild Card spots. That makes this matchup extremely important for both teams. The Seahawks have dropped two straight games, while the 49ers lost a heartbreaker last week to the Packers.

I’m interested in buying the Seahawks in this situation. Russell Wilson has historically been one of the best quarterbacks in football as an underdog, posting a record of 23-10-2 ATS during the regular season. He’s also been outstanding off a loss, bouncing back with a mark of 26-14-4 ATS the following week. That includes a mark of 6-1-1 ATS after losing two straight games.

The 49ers are also a run-first team currently dealing with a host of injuries at running back. Raheem Mostert, Elijah Mitchell, and JaMycal Hasty all sat out last week’s game, leaving rookie Trey Sermon to handle most of the carries. He didn’t exactly thrive in that role, finishing with just 31 yards on ten carries.

If they can’t get more production out of their ground game moving forward, I’m not sure if Jimmy Garoppolo can pick up the slack with his arm.