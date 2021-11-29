Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team Monday Night Football Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide

Monday Night Football – Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team Week 12

Seattle Seahawks (3-7) vs. Washington Football Team (4-6)

Monday Night Football

Date: Monday, November 29, 2021

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: FedExField

Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Seahawks -116 | Washington -102

Spread: Seahawks -1 (-110) | Washington +1 (-110)

Total: 47.5 Over (-105) | 47.5 Under (-115)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Seahawks +17000 | Washington +45000

Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team and Picks

Under 47.5

Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team News, Analysis, and Picks

FiveThirtyEight estimates the Seattle Seahawks have a six percent chance of making the playoffs. Should they fall short, it would be the second time they’ve missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. With such a grim outlook, I’m not sure how motivated they’ll be to play on Monday night without much on the line.

Wilson returned to the team ahead of schedule following a fractured middle finger on his throwing hand. Since then, the Seahawks scored just 13 points over two games, and he registered a Total QBR average of 17.0. While he’s never going to use the finger as an excuse, one has to question whether the injury, along with some rust, is responsible for such an underwhelming display offensively.

Seattle will face a Washington Football Team that should be energized off back-to-back victories, including an impressive win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There’s certainly a buzz in the nation’s capital as Washington might have found their quarterback of the future in Taylor Heinicke. But now Washington will have center stage all to itself on Monday night, and there’s always a chance for a possible letdown with such a young team in this spot.

There are too many unknowns in this game for me to land on either side. That’s why I’m more willing to take a look at the total.

We know is that the Seahawks have struggled offensively recently. And while Washington’s defense is 31st in Football Outsiders DVOA and 25th in allowing 368.5 yards per game, over its past three games, it’s ranked fourth in allowing just 281 yards per game. Even if Seattle’s offense continues to struggle, I think we’ll see a reasonable effort from them defensively.

You might be well aware that the total has gone under in Seattle’s previous eight games. But what you might not know is that the under is also on an 8-0 run in games that involve Washington with a total of at least 47.5 points.

With this not exactly the most appealing Monday night game, I’ll look to play it under 47.5 at FanDuel for just a half-unit before it dips any lower than 47.

