Should the Bears Start Justin Fields in Week 1?

At the Chicago Bears’ Monday practice, head coach Matt Nagy said there was no change to their plan of Andy Dalton starting at quarterback in Week 1 against the Rams. This comes after Justin Fields completed 14-of-20 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.

No one will dispute the level of competition he faced, given that it was only a preseason game. However, Fields demonstrated poise and the intangibles that you would like to see from a young quarterback.

It probably doesn’t do much for Nagy to be completely forthcoming with the media at the moment. The reality is that if the rookie is ready to play, then he should play. Pace could be out of a job anyway at the end of the season, but if he can tie himself to Fields’ development, then he might be able to get an extension to remain in Chicago.

If you can still find odds on Fields to start in Week 1, it’s probably a play worth considering.

