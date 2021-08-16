Should the Bears Start Justin Fields in Week 1?

At the Chicago Bears’ Monday practice, head coach Matt Nagy said there was no change to their plan of Andy Dalton starting at quarterback in Week 1 against the Rams. This comes after Justin Fields completed 14-of-20 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.
No one will dispute the level of competition he faced, given that it was only a preseason game. However, Fields demonstrated poise and the intangibles that you would like to see from a young quarterback.
It probably doesn’t do much for Nagy to be completely forthcoming with the media at the moment. The reality is that if the rookie is ready to play, then he should play. Pace could be out of a job anyway at the end of the season, but if he can tie himself to Fields’ development, then he might be able to get an extension to remain in Chicago.
If you can still find odds on Fields to start in Week 1, it’s probably a play worth considering.
Get a jump start on the 2021 NFL season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can already find MVP and Rookie of the Year odds, team futures, in addition to divisional and conference outright winners.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.