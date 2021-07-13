Should The Chiefs And The Buccaneers Be The At The Top Of The List For Super Bowl Favorites?

Should the Chiefs and the Buccaneers Be the Favorites?

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Kansas City Chiefs (+500) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+650) have the shortest odds to win Super Bowl LVI. After all, Kansas City has taken strides to correct its biggest weakness which was the offensive line. While it might not have been that glaring of a problem throughout the season, Kansas City’s protection was exposed when it mattered most against Tampa Bay’s imperious front seven during Super Bowl LV.

As for the Buccaneers, they’re pretty much returning all their starters in an attempt to win back-to-back titles.

There will, of course, be some teams looking to crash the party as you can make a case that the Buffalo Bill (+1200) and Seattle Seahawks (+2300) offer some value at their current price. Buffalo took the next step to reach the AFC Championship Game, but it struggled to slow down the Chiefs’ offense in a 38-24 loss. That’s partly why the Bills used their first two picks in the draft to select two defensive ends, Gregory Rousseau (Miami) and Carlos Basham Jr. (Wake Forest).

In the NFC, the Seahawks may not garner a ton of attention for what they did in the draft, but they were aggressive in the free agency period by trading for guard Gabe Jackson to improve the protection around Russell Wilson. They also poached two quality players in their division by signing former Rams tight end Gerald Everett and former Niners cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and defensive lineman Kerry Hyder. Russell Wilson will still be under center, pulling strings, and he’s been to the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons in the NFL.

With the Bills at 12-1 and the Seahawks at 23-1 odds, both teams look well-positioned to make a run at the Super Bowl this season.

