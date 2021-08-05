Should you Back the Cowboys To Win The NFC East?

Cowboys Futures Odds

The Dallas Cowboys right now are the favorites to win the NFC East at the FanDuel Sportsbook. Dallas sits at +130 to take the division, +1500 to win the NFC, and +3000 to become Super Bowl champions.

Is Dak Prescott Healthy?

Health is everything for the Cowboys this year, as it is every year. The Dak Prescott injury is a bit worrisome with a small tear in that shoulder, however that happened. Knowing Dak, it’s probably due to a little bit of overuse. He was stir crazy after the season-ending injury last year, and he couldn’t use his legs, so he did a lot of throwing, probably from seated positions or from his knees working his core and probably overdid with his shoulder.

When someone says, my quarterback has a small tear in their throwing shoulder, that’s something to be concerned about, especially when he’s coming off a catastrophic injury to his legs, which has been the core of what he does. He’s a leg quarterback. So that worries me.

The Picks

If you are looking at the FanDuel Sportsbook’s over/under on Dallas’ win total at 9.5, the under is the way to go because of these question marks. That being said, the Cowboys can and should be able to take the division with nine victories.

Are they a threat to win an NFC championship? I don’t think so. There are too many new pieces and new things coming in. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is trying to put as many of these really good athletes that they have in different spots to play hybrid-type positions. It’s a great idea that should give problems to other teams’ offenses with guys lining up in weird spots.

On the other hand, one of the things that Cowboy teams struggled with last year in the first four or five games before Prescott got hurt was nobody knew where the hell to stand. So now I don’t think it will be that way, but I think they’re going to have to start a little bit slower.

While Dallas could come out on top, I’m on the Washington bandwagon for winning this division. They brought back most of their players, have momentum, and have a coach in Ron Rivera that I might like a little bit better than Mike McCarthy, at least in-game situations. Washington at +260 to take the NFC East provides better value and is the play to make.