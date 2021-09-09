Steelers vs. Bills Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 1 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Steelers vs. Bills NFL Week 1 Info

Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) vs. Buffalo Bills (0-0)

Date: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium

Steelers vs. Bills Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NBA Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Steelers +235 | Bills -290

Spread: Steelers +6.5 (-113) | Bills -6.5 (-106)

Total: 48.5 Over (-118) Under (-104)

Steelers vs. Bills Predictions and Picks

Bills -6.5 (-106)

Under 48.5 (-104)

Steelers vs. Bills News, Analysis, and Picks

The Buffalo Bills enter the 2021 season with expectations bestowed upon them for the first time in many of their fans’ lives after a Divisional Round exit a year ago at the hand of the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs. MVP hopeful Josh Allen looks to take another step forward and lead this high-flying offense to their first Super Bowl in franchise history. They open in Week 1 at home as near touchdown favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who flamed out in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to the Cleveland Browns after beginning the season 11-0. Ben Roethlisberger will be under center for his 18th season as the Steelers QB, and many expect this to finally be his last hurrah in the NFL.

In Week 14 last year, these teams met in Buffalo, with the Bills coming away with a 26-15 victory over an anemic Steelers offense. Many expect to see some of the same in this matchup, with an Allen-led attack at full strength facing off against a defense that lost a few key pieces (Bud Dupree, Steven Nelson) from last year’s elite performance on that side of the ball.

My favorite play in this game is Under 48.5 points. Mike Tomlin will look to lean on rookie first-round draft pick Najee Harris in the running game early and often to lighten the load on Big Ben. They also are working with a first-year Offensive Coordinator in Matt Canada, so look for him to call a conservative game plan throughout unless, of course, the Bills pile on them early. The Steelers’ path to winning this game is through clock controlling and keeping the far superior offense off the field as much as they can. There is quite a bit of wind in the forecast for Highmark Stadium on Sunday, and one thing Allen regressed in 2020 was his deep ball. Brian Daboll should look to keep Allen on his feet against T.J. Watt and company and pick on a weak Steelers secondary through slants to Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley.

The Bills will prove to be too much for the Steelers to handle, back them to cover the 6.5 points in a 27-13 victory.