Steelers vs Browns Spread, Odds, Line, Over/Under, Prediction & Betting Insights for Week 17 NFL Game

Steelers vs Browns Week 17 Game Info

NFL Week 17 Game

Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3, 5-2 Away) vs. Cleveland Browns (10-5, 5-2 Home)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020

Time: 1 p.m. EST

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium — Cleveland, OH

Coverage: CBS

Steelers vs Browns Spread & Odds

Moneyline: PIT: (+215) | CLE: (-255)

Spread: PIT: +6.5 (-114) | CLE: -6.5 (-106)

Total: N/A – Over: (N/A) | Under: (N/A)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: PIT: (N/A) | CLE: (N/A)

Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: PIT: (+2000) | CLE: (+4400)

Steelers vs Browns Expert Prediction & Pick

Steelers vs Browns Betting Trends

– The total has hit the under in six of Pittsburgh’s last seven road games against Cleveland.

– Pittsburgh is 9-1-1 straight up in its last 11 games against Cleveland.

– Cleveland is 9-3 straight up in its last 12 home games.

– The total has hit the under in 11 of the last 16 games between Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

Steelers vs Browns Stats

– Pittsburgh is averaging 26.3 points per game (PPG) this season (No. 12 in the NFL).

– Pittsburgh is surrendering 19.2 PPG this season (No. 2 in the NFL).

– Cleveland is averaging 25.6 PPG this season (No. 14 in the NFL).

– Cleveland is surrendering 26.5 PPG this season (T-No. 21 in the NFL).

