Steelers vs. Chargers Sunday Night Football Preview, Picks and Betting Guide

Sunday Night Football – Steelers vs. Chargers Week 11

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)

Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Steelers +220|Chargers -270

Spread: Steelers +6 (-110)|Chargers -6 (-110)

Total: 47.5 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Steelers +5500|Chargers +2700

Steelers vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

Ben Roethlisberger over 232.5 passing yards

Najee Harris over 82.5 rushing yards

Steelers +6

Under 47.5

Steelers vs. Chargers News, Analysis and Picks

The Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers have Week 11 honors for the Sunday Night Football game. The Chargers have just one win over their past four games, while the Steelers are coming into this one off a tie against the Detroit Lions. Pittsburgh gets a boost for their primetime showdown, with Ben Roethlisberger cleared COVID-19 protocols and should be under center against LA.

After averaging 42.5 pass attempts through the Steelers’ first four weeks of the season, Big Ben’s usage has decreased over his past four outings. The six-time Pro-Bowler is down to 32.3 pass attempts over his recent stretch, but there hasn’t been a significant change to his yards per game. Roethlisberger went from 258.3 yards per game through his first four games of the season to 238.3 over his most recent four. His yards per attempt are up, and Roethlisberger has been much better at protecting the ball through six touchdowns against no interceptions. Big Ben faces the fourth-ranked pass defense, but he has too many receiving options to be kept in check. We like Roethlisberger to continue his upward trend and go over 232.5 passing yards.

Part of the uptick in Roethlisberger’s metrics relates to the emergence of Najee Harris as the Steelers’ primary running back. The Steelers’ first-round pick has rushed for 646 yards this season, with 461 of those coming since Week 5. Harris’s presence has made defenses plan for more than just a passing attack, creating space for the Steelers’ passing game. The Alabama product has toted the ball at least 22 times in all five games, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. The Chargers allow the most rushing yards in the NFL, and Harris should surpass his 82.5 rushing yard prop.

The Chargers’ record against the spread mimics their straight-up record over their past four outings, going 1-3. Their lone victory over that stretch was the only time they’ve covered the spread, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 27-24 and covering the -1 line. Los Angeles has been otherwise impressive, covering the spread in four of their first five games; however, only once this season has the team beaten their opponent by more than six points. The Steelers should keep things close enough to cover the +6 point spread.

Defense and possession will be a priority for both teams in tonight’s matchup, resulting in a low-scoring game. The Steelers have limited their opponents to 309 yards or fewer in three of their past four and 20 or fewer points in four of their past five. The Chargers have held their opponents to below-average yards in three of their previous four games and have stayed under in three of five home games this season. We like the under 47.5 in tonight’s Sunday night game.

