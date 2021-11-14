SUPER BOWL FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS UPDATED

Halfway into the NFL season, and we have a new favorite to win the Super Bowl title. After being the top choice to start the season at the quarter mark, Kansas City has nearly fallen out of the top-10. That’s how quickly things change in the NFL. Now it’s the defending champions who are locked back into the top spot.

TOP 10 ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVI

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +550

Buffalo Bills +550

Los Angeles Rams +750

Arizona Cardinals +850

Green Bay Packers +1100

Baltimore Ravens +1200

Dallas Cowboys +1200

Kansas City Chiefs +1200

Tennessee Titans +1400

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+550)

If one thing, it’s been a consistent story for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year. Consistent injuries, consistently good at home and consistently bad on the road. But the most consistent of all has been the MVP-like play of Tom Brady. No surprise, he sits right around 3-to-1 to win the award at FanDuel Sportsbook. Brady ranks first in the league in touchdowns thrown and is second in yards passing. The Bucs sit at 6-2 and lead the NFC South. Injuries are healing, and a light schedule over the next four weeks should see Tampa in this spot when we get to the three-quarter mark of the year.

Buffalo Bills (+550)

After opening up the season with 12-1 odds, the Bills have cut that in half at the season’s halfway mark. With a quarterback in Josh Allen as the favorite for the MVP and a record of 5-3, Buffalo stands alone atop the AFC East. Coming off a terrible loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars where the offense put up just six points, the New York Jets await this week in a matchup perfect to turn around last week’s poor play. Buffalo is a -13 point road favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook and an outrageous -720 on the moneyline, so a 6-3 record after Week 10 is all but a certainty.

Los Angeles Rams (+750)

At the beginning of the season, the Rams were not on this list of teams to win the Super Bowl. Now they are the third favorite to win the big game. Matthew Stafford, like Brady and Allen, is having an MVP-type season. They also jumped from +1000 to +750 after acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. this week from Cleveland. But unlike the teams mentioned above, the Rams do not have any tasty treats ahead on their schedule. Back-to-back games at San Francisco and Green Bay should better indicate where the Rams will rank next time.

Arizona Cardinals (+850)

The Arizona Cardinals keep climbing and climbing up the odds board. A magical season sees them sit atop the NFL standings with just one loss even as their star quarterback watches injured from the sidelines. They could conceivably still have one loss as we hit December with games to finish out November against Carolina and Seattle before they open December against the Chicago Bears. The future health of Kyler Murray will undoubtedly play a factor in where the Cards end up on the odds board in the coming weeks.

Baltimore Ravens (+1200)

The strange season for the Baltimore Ravens continues. Before a shocking loss in Miami as big favorites on Thursday night, they were able to come out on top of many games they looked like they should have lost. See the Vikings and Lions games. Tight wins and losses abound, but the schedule may be starting to catch up to them. Three wins in overtime and a one-point win have kept the Ravens in the hunt all season. Two games over three weeks against Cleveland should show us who they really are and if the Dolphins uncovered the secret to containing Lamar Jackson.