Super Bowl Futures Odds and Analysis Updated

TOP 10 ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVI

Kansas City Chiefs +550

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600

Buffalo Bills +850

Los Angeles Rams +900

Baltimore Ravens +1200

Green Bay Packers +1200

Cleveland Browns +1200

Arizona Cardinals +1500

Dallas Cowboys +1700

Los Angeles Chargers +2100

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Four weeks into the NFL season, a lot has changed as far as the conversation goes to win the Super Bowl. One thing that has remained the same is Kansas City as the odds on favorite to win the title, where they remain at the top of the board. That being said, KC now has some company as their odds have dropped off after just one month.

Kansas City Chiefs (+550)

It’s been a rocky start to the season for the Kansas City Chiefs. A 2-2 record has them sitting last in the AFC West after four games. But the schedule softens up over the next month following the tilt under the lights against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday Night. KC will move on from hosting the Bills to much softer games against Washington, the Titans, and Giants. What seemed like a must-win last weekend against Philadelphia turned into a blowout as the Chiefs avoided falling to 1-3.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+600)

The defending Super Bowl Champions are dealing with the injury bug early in the season. A 3-1 record, though, has them right on pace to cruise into the post-season. Tom Brady shows no signs of slowing down as the Bucs are looking to become the first back-to-back champions since Brady led the New England Patriots to consecutive titles in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Buffalo Bills (+850)

After opening up the season at 12-1 to win the Super Bowl, the Buffalo Bills have separated themselves from the group below. A 3-1 start and an enticing matchup against the Chiefs this weekend has all of Western New York ready to explode if their team can win. With two shutouts in their first four games, the Bills’ defense has been even more impressive than their offense this season, and their offense has been exceptional.

Los Angeles Rams (+900)

At the beginning of the season, the Rams were not on this list of teams to win the Super Bowl. But an impressive start at 3-1 and an offense that looks like it can score 30+ points on any defense, the Rams seem poised for a run at the title. Matt Stafford seems to have been born again in Los Angeles, and while the Rams play in the same division as the NFL’s only undefeated team, the Arizona Cardinals, who beat them last week, don’t expect the Rams to be looking up at them all season.

Baltimore Ravens (+1200)

It’s been a strange start of the season for the Baltimore Ravens. Tied with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns for first place in the AFC North, the Ravens have rolled off three straight wins following a loss on the first Monday of the season. Lamar Jackson continues to impress, and the defense always seems to be the staple of a good Ravens team.

Arizona Cardinals (+1500)

As the NFL’s only undefeated team, it’s likely time to give the Arizona Cardinals some love. Kyler Murray has MVP potential written all over him, and the Cardinals just knocked off the high-flying Rams to give them first place in the division and, more importantly, instant credibility. The question at play is will they be on this list next month with a schedule that includes San Francisco, Cleveland, and Green Bay.

Dallas Cowboys (+1700)

30-1 were the odds at the start of the season for the Cowboys, who have all their fans already talking about a run to the Super Bowl. Dak Prescott is even better than before his injury, and the defense looks at a different level with linebacker Micah Parsons. Jerry Jones and “Big D” are all in this season and looking to continue moving up the board.

