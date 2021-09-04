Super Bowl Futures Odds and Analysis

With just a week before the quest for Super Bowl LVI begins, it’s time to take a look at the odds and chances of a few of the contenders for this year’s Lombardi Trophy.

Top 10 Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI

Kansas City Chiefs +500

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +650

Buffalo Bills +1200

Green Bay Packers +1200

Baltimore Ravens +1400

San Francisco 49ers +1400

Los Angeles Rams +1500

Cleveland Browns +1600

Seattle Seahawks +2000

Tennessee Titans +2500

Kansas City Chiefs (+500)

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to make it three consecutive appearances in the Super Bowl. A revamped offensive line is the key to the Chiefs season. With arguably the best quarterback (Patrick Mahomes), wide receiver (Tyreek Hill), and tight end (Travis Kelce), anything other than a Super Bowl title in Kansas City would be considered an underachieving season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+650)

The defending Super Bowl Champions are running back all their starters from the Super Bowl-winning season of a year ago. Led by the ageless Tom Brady, the Bucs are looking to become the first back-to-back champions since Brady led the New England Patriots to consecutive titles in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Buffalo Bills (+1200)

It’s been three decades since the Buffalo Bills have been mentioned in Super Bowl conversations. With star quarterback Josh Allen under center, expectations are through the roof in Buffalo. Allen has taken the Bills to the playoffs in each of the past two seasons and improved the team’s win total in each of his three years.

Green Bay Packers (+1200)

It appears that this is the end of the line for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. With the off-season turmoil behind us, for now, Rodgers can focus on football and leading the Packers back to Super Bowl glory. Like most teams in the NFL, the Packers rely heavily on their quarterback. Any injury to Rodgers would completely take Green Bay out of contention to return the Lombardi Trophy to Lambeau Field.

San Francisco 49ers (+1400)

People forget, but it was just two seasons ago that the San Francisco 49ers represented the NFC in the Super Bowl, ultimately losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. Marred by numerous injuries last season San Francisco missed out on the playoffs, but the star-studded roster is still intact. It’s still undecided if it will be Jimmy Garoppolo or first-round pick Trey Lance playing quarterback for San Francisco, but don’t sleep on the forgotten Niners.

Cleveland Browns (+1600)

It’s been a long time coming for the Cleveland Browns, and the day appears to have arrived. Led by Baker Mayfield and a playoff win last season, the Browns are looking to take the next step this season. Odell Beckham Jr. returns to the lineup, and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski enters his second year as Cleveland’s head coach. The Browns had missed the playoffs for seventeen consecutive seasons before Stefanski’s arrival last year.

Dallas Cowboys (+3000)

A bit of a sleeper this year is the Dallas Cowboys. Dak Prescott returns hopefully for a full season. With the quarterback ready and a healthy Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield, Cowboys fans are optimistic about this season. After winning just six games in his first season in Dallas, Head Coach Mike McCarthy hopes to turn things around in Big “D” this year and bring Jerry Jones another Super Bowl title.

