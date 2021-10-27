Super Bowl Odds: Undefeated Cardinals Leap Past Chiefs, Rams and Ravens Heading Into Week 8 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Seven weeks into the NFL season and many of the expected top teams are leaders in overall record and odds to win the Super Bowl, according to updated odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+500) and the Buffalo Bills (+550) both remain the top two teams in the odds, despite having a worse record than the team in third place, the undefeated Arizona Cardinals at +850.

The Cardinals made a massive leap from sixth last week up to third, passing serious preseason contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs (+1300), Los Angeles Rams (+950) and Baltimore Ravens (+1000). The Green Bay Packers (+1100) also saw a bump after a solid win against the Washington Football team, moving from 8th to 6th in the odds.

Each week, The Duel updates what the NFL Playoff bracket looks like, and be sure to note the strength of the NFC as you consider a Super Bowl future bet.

Here are the updated odds to win the 2022 Super Bowl for all 32 teams, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

2022 Super Bowl LVI Odds

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+500)

2. Buffalo Bills (+550)

3. Arizona Cardinals (+850)

4. Los Angeles Rams (+950)

5. Baltimore Ravens (+1000)

6. Green Bay Packers (+1100)

7. Dallas Cowboys (+1200)

8. Kansas City Chiefs (+1300)

9. Tennessee Titans (+1900)

10. Cleveland Browns (+2000)

11. Los Angeles Chargers (+2100)

12. Las Vegas Raiders (+4000)

13. New Orleans Saints (+4000)

14. Cincinnati Bengals (+4000)

15. Indianapolis Colts (+5000)

16. San Francisco 49ers (+6500)

17. New England Patriots (+7000)

18. Minnesota Vikings (+7000)

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (+8000)

20. Seattle Seahawks (+12000)

21. Denver Broncos (+13000)

22. Atlanta Falcons (+17000)

23. Philadelphia Eagles (+18000)

24. Carolina Panthers (+18000)

25. Chicago Bears (+28000)

26. Washington Football Team (+55000)

27. Miami Dolphins (+55000)

28. New York Giants (+100000)

29. Detroit Lions (+100000)

30. New York Jets (+100000)

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (+100000)

32. Houston Texans (+100000)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

David Kaestle is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, David also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his account, username davekaestle. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his account. The views expressed in their articles are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.