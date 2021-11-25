Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. Indianapolis Colts Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Buccaneers vs. Colts Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 28

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Buccaneers vs. Colts Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Buccaneers -164 | Colts +138

Spread: Buccaneers -3

Total: 51.5 Over -115 | Under -105

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Buccaneers +550 | Colts +4000

Buccaneers vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3

Buccaneers vs. Colts News, Analysis, and Picks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Indianapolis on Sunday to take on the red-hot Colts. Indy has have won five of their past six games, including a 41-15 thumping of the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. The Buccaneers will be on a short week after their Monday Night Football victory over the New York Giants, which halted their two-game losing streak.

Over the past three weeks, few offenses have been as good as Indianapolis, which has put up 6.3 yards per play, good for third in the NFL. But even across two losses in the past three weeks, the Buccaneers have been just fine on the offensive end. They check in just behind the Colts in fifth with 6.1 yards per play, and if this becomes a shootout, Tampa Bay has the weapons and quarterback you want to be on the side of if things become high leverage.

The defensive play is another aspect where these teams separate a bit. In these past three matchups, the Buccaneers rank second with just 4.5 yards per play allowed while the Colts sit in 26th with 5.9. Tampa is finally getting healthy in their secondary and may only make them an even tougher opposition against the Colts. It feels like a bit of a buy-low, sell-high spot for each team, and it may be best to jump on the Bucs sooner rather than later if this number pushes past a field goal. Take Tampa Bay and lay the points in this one.