Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Buccaneers vs. Rams Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 26

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

Buccaneers vs. Rams Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Buccaneers -122 | Rams +104

Spread: Buccaneers -1.5

Total: 55.5 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Buccaneers +550 | Rams +1300

Buccaneers vs. Rams Predictions and Picks

Rams +1.5

Buccaneers vs. Rams News, Analysis, and Picks

This is a heavyweight early-season battle and a potential NFC Championship preview. Both squads enter this contest with a 2-0 record. The Rams have picked up victories over the Bears and Colts, while the Buccaneers have dispatched the Cowboys and Falcons.

The Buccaneers are considered the better team, and Tom Brady has shown no signs of slowing down. He recently turned 44 years old, but that hasn’t stopped him from throwing a league-leading nine touchdowns to start the year.

Still, it is a bit surprising to see the Bucs favored in this matchup. The game is being played in Los Angeles, so this line suggests that the Bucs are 4-5 points better than the Rams on a neutral field. I’m not sure I agree with that.

Additionally, the Bucs will likely be playing at less than full strength. Antonio Brown recently tested positive for COVID-19, and he’ll need two separate negative tests before returning to the active roster. There’s not a lot of time for that to happen.

The Rams also have arguably the most significant edge in this game. Cooper Kupp has been one of the best receivers in football to start the year, and he draws a juicy matchup against slot corner Ross Cockrell. He ranks 90th out of 102 qualified corners this season per ProFootballFocus, so Kupp should be able to eat him alive.

This is also the toughest test for the Bucs so far. They narrowly squeaked out a win vs. the Cowboys, and they struggled to put the Falcons away before two pick-sixes. The Rams are excellent on both sides of the ball, so they’ll need to play better to secure a road victory in this matchup.