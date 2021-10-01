Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

It’s the most anticipated game of the NFL season to date as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1), led by Tom Brady, head back to Gillette Stadium, where he led the team to six Super Bowl titles to take on his replacement, Mac Jones, and the New England Patriots (1-2).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots NFL Game Information

Buccaneers (2-1) vs. Patriots (1-2)

Date: Sunday, October 3

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Gillette Stadium

TV Coverage: NBC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Buccaneers -312 / Patriots +245

Spread: Buccaneers -7 (-107) Patriots +7 (-113)

Total: 49 (-110)

Odds to Win Series: N/A

Odds to Win NFL Championship: Buccaneers +650 Patriots +5000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Buccaneers 61.7% Patriots 38.3%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Patriots – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Patriots – 4 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Under – 1.5 stars

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots News and Notes

Tom Brady returns to Foxborough this Sunday night, a place where he has won 115 games, which is 20 more than any quarterback has won at a single stadium. And it’s not just Brady making his return, but his partner in crime, Rob Gronkowski, will also be returning as a visitor. Gronkowski has 10 more receiving touchdowns and 46 more yards than all Patriots tight ends combined since 2019 (including playoffs). So while all the attention, and rightfully so, will be put on Brady, he is not the only one making a return to where he used to play this weekend.

On the other side, Mac Jones has been finding life in the NFL not as easy as his Sunday night counterpart. But one thing the rookie quarterback does have going for him is that Tampa Bay has allowed 300+ passing yards and 2+ passing touchdowns to each starting quarterback they have faced this season. Jones, though, has yet to find a favorite target, as New England is one of just seven teams in the NFL not to have a player with an average of 60+ receiving yards a game this season. The visiting Buccaneers have four players that are averaging over 60+ yards receiving per game. Another negative for New England is that they have lost each of their first two homes games to start a season for the first time since 2000 but have not lost three straight at home to begin a year since 1993, which is the year before Robert Kraft bought the team.

The odds on this game opened as Tampa Bay -5.5 but quickly shot up to -7. Tampa Bay is 5-0 in their past five games following a loss and 5-0 against the number following an ATS loss. New England is struggling with a 2-5 mark against the line in their past seven and 1-5 against the number in Week 4 games dating back six seasons.

Head to head, the rivalry has never been as intense as it is now with all of the off-field storylines. The favorite is 5-0 ATS in the past five meetings between these teams, but the Buccaneers are 0-4 against the number in the past four meetings.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid