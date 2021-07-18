Team News/Outlook: Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have swapped quarterbacks in an attempt to help out their dominant defense led by Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald. A new team has expectations higher than Matthew Stafford has seen in his career, where the hype is slowly mounting towards conference title game or bust. Stafford has never won a playoff game in his 12 seasons in the NFL.

The Receiving Core

At wide receiver, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp will look to provide enough weaponry for Stafford to succeed in his new offense. The addition of Tutu Atwell, a rookie wide receiver draft out of Louisville, gives the position a bit of depth as well. He could become somewhat of a gadget player. He is a speedy WR who could become a beneficiary of Stafford’s strong arm and accurate deep balls.

It’s a great storyline for one of the league’s more talented quarterbacks to get a chance on the west coast with a team that can really put great coaching and players around him with strong expectations. He’s in a better organization with better talent that puts him in a better position to compete for the playoffs and, ultimately, the Super Bowl.

Futures Market Odds

The Los Angeles Rams are right near the top of the FanDuel Sportsbook’s NFC West odds board. They sit right behind the San Francisco 49ers (+185) as the second favorite to win the division at +195. LA is nearly a 2-to-1 favorite at -184 to make the playoffs and the fifth favorite at +1400 to win Super Bowl LVI.