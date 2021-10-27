Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Betting Odds, Trends and Picks

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 31

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Titans -126 | Colts +108

Spread: Titans -1.5

Total: 51.0 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Titans +1900 | Colts +5000

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Predictions and Picks

Colts ML (+108)

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts News and Analysis

The Titans have moved into the driver’s seat in the AFC South. They’ve racked up back-to-back massive wins against the Bills and Chiefs, and they could all but clinch the division with a win over the Colts. The Titans currently sit at 5-2, while the Colts are just 3-4. The Titans also won the first meeting between these two teams, so another loss would put the Colts in a big hole.

That said, the Colts are better than their current record indicates. Indianapolis has struggled through a demanding schedule, but they were able to grab a win last week in torrential conditions against the 49ers. Overall, they rank 15th in Football Outsiders DVOA.

The Titans rank just 20th in that department, so you could argue that the Colts are the better team. That’s not what this current line says, though. The Titans are favored by 1.5 points on the road, which suggests they’re more than four points better on a neutral field. I can’t support that assessment.

The Colts are also well equipped to shut down the Titans’ run game. They rank first in the league in rush defense DVOA, so Derrick Henry could be less effective than usual. If that happens, Ryan Tannehill has not shown the ability to win games with his arm this season.

Ultimately, I like the Colts’ chances of winning this contest, so I’ll take the slightly better-than-even-money payout with the Moneyline.

