Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview for NFL Week 5 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 10

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Titans -200 | Jaguars +168

Spread: Titans -4.5

Total: 48.5 Over -114 | Under -106

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Titans +3400 | Jaguars +100000

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Predictions and Picks

Under (48.5)

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars News and Analysis

Tennessee Titans Analysis

Coming off an upset 27-24 overtime loss to the New York Jets in Week 4, the Tennessee Titans head to Jacksonville for a bounce-back game against an AFC South rival.

Led by quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the Titans employ a pass-skewed 56%/44% play-calling scheme, methodically moving the ball down the field, calling a play at a 26.4 second-pace. Facing one of the fastest offenses in the league, expect the Titans to keep pace using a no-huddle rate of 15%, the sixth-most in the league. Tannehill should also benefit from the return of A.J. Brown, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, returned to practice Thursday, signaling optimism for the Titans’ receiving corps. However, keep an eye on Julio Jones and his status leading into Sunday. After missing two practices this week, Jones may be a game-time decision at best. Both Brown and Jones missed Week 4, limiting the Titans receiving corps to Josh Reynolds and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who combined to see 34% of the Titans’ target share. If Brown returns to action in Week 5, he should see the full allotment of looks, currently leading the Titans with a 19% target share.

Expect star running back Derrick Henry to see the bulk production in the backfield, especially against a 30th-ranked defensive DVOA Jaguars defense. With 83% of the share in carries through four weeks, Henry has attempted more than 15 rushes, seeing more than 30 attempts in two games this season. In the Week 4 loss, Henry rushed for 157 yards on 33 attempts, with one touchdown. Henry also factors into the passing game, a dual-threat option for the Titans, catching two passes for 20 yards in Week 4.

Dating back to last season, the Titans are 4-6 against the spread on the road, posting a 7-3 record outright.

Jacksonville Jaguars Analysis

Looking for their first win of the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars benefit from hosting the 25th-ranked Titans’ defense. Expect the Jaguars, led by rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, to keep the foot on the pedal as the fastest-pace team through the first four weeks of the season. Jacksonville runs a play every 23.1 seconds, using a pass-heavy 63%/37% play calling script.

With wide receiver DJ Chark out of the receiving corps due to a fractured ankle suffered in a Week 4 24-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, expect additional production to go toward Marvin Jones Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr. The duo leads the team with a 43% target share, averaging more than seven yards per target. Tavon Austin should also factor into the receiving corps as a replacement for Chark and saw three targets in the loss.

James Robinson continues to lead the team in the backfield with 53% of the Jaguars’ workload. Keep an eye on Carlos Hyde, who was a late scratch ahead of the Week 4 loss, dealing with a shoulder injury. Should Hyde play, look for a decrease in production from Robinson, with the Jaguars likely implementing a split-backfield scheme.

Dating back to last season, the Jaguars are 3-7 at home against the spread, posting a 1-9 record outright.