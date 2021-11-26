Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Titans vs. Patriots Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 28

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium

Titans vs. Patriots Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Titans +240 | Patriots -295

Spread: Patriots -6.5

Total: 43.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Titans +1600 | Patriots +1400

Titans vs. Patriots Predictions and Picks

Titans +6.5

Titans vs. Patriots News, Analysis, and Picks

The Patriots are everyone’s favorite team at the moment. They’ve taken over first place in the AFC East, and Mac Jones has emerged as the frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year on FanDuel Sportsbook, where he sits at -120. They’ve won six of their past seven games, with the lone exception being an overtime loss to the Cowboys.

Their defense has been insanely good over the past three weeks, limiting the Falcons, Browns, and Panthers to a combined 13 points.

Still, I remain unconvinced about this team’s actual talent level. Are they a good team? Sure. Are they a great team? Maybe not. Their six recent wins have come against the Texans, Jets, Chargers, Panthers, Browns, and Falcons. None of those wins really moves the needle. They will undoubtedly face their toughest test in more than a month this week vs. the Titans.

Remember the Titans? They were America’s favorite team before the Patriots. They had won six straight games before last week’s collapse vs. the Texans. Unlike the Patriots, their wins have come against some quality opponents. They beat the Bills, Chiefs, Colts, and Rams in a four-week stretch, giving them a resume unmatched by the rest of the league.

The fact that the Patriots are favored by nearly a full touchdown is wild to me. I would personally have this line closer to four points, which is what the advance spread on this game was. That makes the Titans a terrific value. I would wait and hope this line gets to seven, but I’m okay with taking them at +6.5 if that’s as good as it gets.

