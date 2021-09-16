Tennessee Titans vs. Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Titans vs. Seahawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 19

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: Lumen Field

Titans vs. Seahawks Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Titans +180 | Seahawks -215

Spread: Seahawks -4.5

Total: 55.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Titans +2800 | Seahawks +1700

Titans vs. Seahawks Predictions and Picks

Titans +4.5 (-105)

Titans vs. Seahawks News, Analysis, and Picks

The line movement in this game has been fascinating. The advance spread on this game was listed at Seahawks -3.5, but the Week 1 results had a drastic impact. The Seahawks demolished the Colts on the road, while the Titans were throttled at home by the Cardinals.

With that in mind, the line opened up on FanDuel Sportsbook at Seahawks -5.5. Since then, the line has slowly started working back to the original number. The Seahawks are down to -4.5 currently, which means there’s not nearly as much spread value available with the Titans.

Still, I feel like they’re the correct side. The Titans struggled vs. the Cardinals, but they have the potential to be vastly improved this season. Not only do they boast one of the best defensive lines in football, but their offense should also be improved in Kyler Murray’s third season. Replacing Larry Fitzgerald with the hyper-versatile Rondale Moore could fully unlock their spread offense.

Overall, that loss might not look nearly as bad in retrospect as it does now. The Titans entered the season with big expectations, so there’s no reason to change your opinion on them after just one game.

That said, Wilson has historically been an absolute stud at covering at home. He owns a career record of 40-29-3 against the spread in Seattle during the regular season.

Going against Wilson is always scary, but I’ll grab the extra point of spread value.

