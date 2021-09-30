Texans vs. Bills Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 4 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Texans vs. Bills NFL Week 4 Info

Houston Texans (1-2) vs. Buffalo Bills (2-1)

Date: Sunday, October 3rd

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium

Texans vs. Bills Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Texans +870 | Bills -1500

Spread: Texans +15.5 (-106) | Bills -15.5 (-114)

Total: 47 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Texans +100000 | Bills +950

Texans vs. Bills Predictions and Picks

Under 47 (-110)

Texans +15.5 (-106)

Texans vs. Bills News, Analysis, and Picks

The Houston Texans will take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. One look at the SuperBowl odds for these two teams tells us all we need to know about the direction of these two franchises. Houston will continue to sit Deshaun Watson until there is some sort of resolution to his legal problems and will be without Week 1 starter Tyrod Taylor. Buffalo at +950 is one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl and is a relatively healthy team at this point of the season. They did have both of their safeties on the injury report to start the week, but they are expected to be ready to play. Whether or not the Bills will risk them in what they likely view as one of their easier matchups of the season is another question. Houston has some injuries to monitor in their secondary, with Terrance Mitchell dealing with a concussion and Justin Reid dealing with a knee issue. If one or both defensive backs cannot go, the Buffalo offense may become unstoppable through the air.

Buffalo is a solid 2-1 to start the season but likely still rue the fact that they are not 3-0. Every win counts in the race for the bye in the AFC, and with Kansas City losing two of their first three games, a two-game lead could have proved to be enough for the Bills to hold onto the number one seed all season. Houston is a team in turmoil and has been even before the multiple lawsuits against Deshaun Watson came to light. Tyrod Taylor looked to be a culture changer, but his injury means the Texans are indeed already scouting the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. This is a lost season for Houston.

This is the toughest spread of the week to peg. Probability suggests a Texans cover as -15.5 necessitates the Bills winning by three scores. Buffalo is good enough to do so, but the back door cover risk looms even greater in games with three score spreads. The opening spread for this contest was an astronomical 17.5 but has currently settled at -15.5 at the most responsible sportsbook in FanDuel. While the sample is small, the Texans have lost by an average of fewer than two scores this season. Tap the Texans if you are inclined to test the spread waters on this contest. The over/under for this contest is an interesting one. The total has been set at a fair 47. It opened at 48 and is likely to see more downward movement as we approach game time. The risk here is Buffalo exploding against a banged-up and questionable Texans secondary. The under play is based on the Texans not being able to handle their portion of the scoring burden. The over would feel better, but it is the under that still presents the better value and has the higher probability. Tap a low total for one unit.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid