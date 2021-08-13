The Edge Is With Preseason Football

The NFL preseason is upon us and a common misconception that people have when looking to wager on preseason action is that there is no value because of its unpredictability in how certain teams will approach each game. But, the edge can often come from that uncertainty that oddsmakers have and bookmakers have to deal with.

Where Does The Uncertainty Come From?

Plenty of these lines are moving two to six points at a time and it just shows how lost some bookmakers can be on what they expect to see from these teams. Lots of information that comes out from press conferences or beat writers are going to force some moves, but when you’re moving lines that much without any key injuries without anything like that, it’s just simply based on the fact they put out a weak number because it’s hard to know which teams are motivated to win the game. It becomes important to zero in before pre-season even starts on which teams and coaches want to win and which are only going through the motions and just want to evaluate talent to shape out their final 53. Franchises are often more focused on who’s not going to be on the team as opposed to what they’re going to do with who’s on the team. There just become so many factors to consider that it can become impossible for the bookmaker to do so and that’s where you can extract some serious value in these matchups.

