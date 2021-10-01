The Giants Are Going To Get Smoked In New Orleans

The New York Giants will travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints in Week 4 with New York still seeking its first win of the season. New Orleans is currently a seven-point favorite with the total set at 41.5 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Saints Finally Have Their First Home Game

Emotions will be high as this is the home-opener for the Saints after Hurricane Ida forced them to play Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville. On top of that, can we trust the Giants against anybody this season? This is not a slight to the Denver Broncos but at least the Giants were home for that football game, right? Yet they never really seemed to have a shot at winning that matchup in Week 1. They played the Washington Football Team and should have beat them but some sloppiness and a childish offsides penalty cost them. And when hosting the Atlanta Falcons with a rest advantage at home, they somehow blew that game and lost on a game-winning field goal. Now, they have to go to New Orleans where a fired-up, rocking atmosphere awaits their arrival.

Is This Jameis Winston 2.0?

Another thing to keep an eye on is quarterback Jameis Winston’s season-high game for passing yards is just 148 so far. It’s hard to understand that this is the same guy who threw for 5,000 yards in Tampa Bay and was willing to sling it all over the field. New Orleans has completely turned the clock back in the NFL and has decided to play really good defense and not turn the football over. So far it’s working, and it’s probably going to work against the lowly Giants.