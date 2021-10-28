Three Best Prop Bets for Packers vs Cardinals Thursday Night Football Game

The NFL’s Week 8 slate kicks off with a Thursday Night Football clash between the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals.

Here are three of the best prop bets for this TNF showdown, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Cardinals TNF Prop Bets Tonight

1. Aaron Jones – Receiving Yards: Over 38.5 (-122)

With wideouts Davante Adams and Allen Lazard on the COVID-19 list, Aaron Jones could see a more prominent role in the passing game tonight. This season, the Packers haven’t been shy to throw him the ball, proven by his 26 receptions on 28 targets for 186 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have allowed the 12th-most receiving yards (288) and T-10th-most receptions (40) to running backs this season. Considering Jones is one of Rodgers’ only reliable remaining weapons, expect a big game from him tonight.

2. Chase Edmonds – Rushing Yards: Over 45.5 (-110)

Chase Edmonds has managed to look great this season despite splitting carries with James Conner. The 25-year-old is averaging 5.8 yards per carry on 9.7 rushing attempts per game, and he could be in for a big showing against the Packers. Green Bay has surrendered 146.0 rushing yards per game over its last three outings (third-most in that span). The Packers allowed 195 rushing yards to the Washington Football Team last week. Considering how the Cardinals rush the ball 32.1 times per game (4th), Edmonds (and Conner) will have plenty of opportunities to rack up rushing yards against the Packers.

3. Kyler Murray – Passing Yards: Under 272.5 (-110)

Kyler Murray has been having a terrific season, throwing 2,002 passing yards for 17 TDs to 5 interceptions. While he’s thrown for 273 or more passing yards three times this season, each of those instances came within Arizona’s first three games. On the other hand, the Packers have been impressive against the pass, surrendering just 210.6 passing yards per game (6th) through their first seven matchups. Murray also won’t need to throw the ball that much as long as Green Bay’s ground defense continues to struggle as it has. The Cardinals are 6.5-point favorites ahead of the game, and if they can get a big lead early on, there’ll be even less incentive to throw the ball.

