Titans vs. Jets Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 4 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Titans vs. Jets NFL Week 4 Info

Tennessee Titans (2-1) vs. New York Jets (0-3)

Date: Sunday, October 3rd

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Titans vs. Jets Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Titans -335 | Jets +270

Spread: Titans -7 (-110) | Jets +7 (-110)

Total:44.5 Over (-105) Under (-115)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Titans +25000 | Jets +100000

Titans vs. Jets Predictions and Picks

Under 44.5 (-115)

Titans -7 (-110)

Titans vs. Jets News, Analysis, and Picks

The Tennessee Titans will take on the struggling New York Jets in Week 4. With a win, the Titans, who have had some issues themselves, will suddenly be 3-1. They will, however, want to have their stars healthy for Sunday. Tennessee had quite a few notable names on their Wednesday injury report, including AJ Brown (hamstring) DNP, Julio Jones (hamstring) DNP, Anthony Firkser (knee) full, Taylor Lewan (toe) DNP, and Kristian Fulton (ankle) limited. New York had a few key names on their injury report as well, with Elijah Moore (concussion) DNP, Marcus Maye (ankle) DNP, and Jamison Crowder (groin) limited, all being names to monitor as the week progresses.

Despite a 2-1 record, the Tennessee Titans have not looked like one of the stronger teams in the NFL. Derrick Henry has been as dominant as always, but Ryan Tannehill has taken a step back despite adding Julio Jones, and the defense, well, is still a unit with issues stopping the pass. Julio and AJ Brown are both questionable for Week 4, and there is some concern that one or both will miss this weekend’s contest. These are probably the two most important injuries to monitor for this contest, as both of them being absent would severely inhibit the explosiveness of the Titans passing attack.

The New York Jets have been a mess this season as Zach Wilson has proven that the jump from BYU to the NFL will not be one without road bumps. New York losing left tackle Mekhi Becton has no doubt proved an impediment to Wilson’s development curve.

While the Jets should have no chance at an upset regardless of who suits up at wide receiver for the Titans this week, covering against the spread is another story. The spread is just seven points, and if the Titans only explosive plays come from the running game, this could be a contest that looks closer than it actually is. Tennessee will likely lead by 10 or more points at stages of this game but will need to hold off a late score or two for bettors to avoid the backdoor cover. The Jets are bad enough that Tennessee should cover the seven points, but there is enough risk to keep the action to one unit. The under is the easy tap for this contest. We cannot trust the Jets to score their portion of the total, and if the Titans are missing Julio and/or AJ Brown, they may be even more run-heavy than usual. New York may be missing two of their top three receivers as well, in Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder. The under is a potential multi-unit play at FanDuel.

