Titans vs. Rams Sunday Night Football Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide

Sunday Night Football – Titans vs. Rams Week 9

Tennessee Titans (6-2) vs. Los Angeles Rams (7-1)

Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Titans +265|Rams -320

Spread: Titans +7 (-105)|Rams -7 (-115)

Total: 52.5 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Titans +2200|Rams +650

Titans vs. Rams Predictions and Picks

Ryan Tannehill over 265.5 passing yards

Matthew Stafford under 302.2 rushing yards

Robert Woods under 59.5 receiving yards

Cooper Kupp over 98.5 receiving yards

Rams Moneyline (-320)

Rams -7 (-115)

Titans vs. Rams News, Analysis, and Picks

Sunday night’s interconference battle between the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams is critical to each team’s chances in their respective conferences. The Rams are in a three-way tie for the NFC lead, with the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers. At the same time, the Titans lead the AFC pack with a 6-2 record. Whichever team comes out on top assures themselves of one more week in the driver’s seat of their playoff destinies as we head into the final seven weeks of the season.

The Titans’ path to victory became a lot harder earlier this week when the team announced Derrick Henry would require surgery to repair a foot injury. That will place more burden on Ryan Tannehill to spark the Titans’ offense against the Rams’ imposing defense. Tannehill has thrown for 535 yards and four touchdowns over his past two outings and will have the ball in his hands more with Jeremy McNichols and Adrian Peterson unlikely to replace Henry’s production. Teams are throwing on the Rams in an attempt to keep pace with their blistering offense, and they are allowing 264.1 passing yards per game this season. That’s right on Tannehill’s passing yards prop, and we’re expecting the veteran pivot to go over 265.5 passing yards tonight.

Matthew Stafford was tagged with injury designations and didn’t practice this week. Nevertheless, Sean McVay confirmed that Stafford would be in action against the Titans. Stafford is nipping at Tom Brady’s heels for the most passing yards and touchdown this season. Still, we’re anticipating more reliance on the run game Sunday night, mainly if the Rams can get out to an early lead against the Titans. In that way, the Rams don’t risk putting undue pressure on Stafford’s injuries and can also control the game’s pace. Stafford should go under his 302.2 passing yards prop.

This week, Robert Woods was in a similar position to Stafford, as he did not practice but was confirmed as available for tonight’s contest. The Rams have a bevy of offensive weapons, with Stafford delivering the ball to seven different pass-catchers last week. Woods has recorded 48 receiving yards or fewer in four of his past six outings, and Stafford can deliver the ball to other receivers and still get the Rams down the field. We’re betting injuries play a part in Woods staying under 59.5 receiving yards.

One receiver who hasn’t gotten a night off this season is Cooper Kupp. Kupp leads the league with 924 receiving yards and has cracked the century mark in five games this season, including the past three. This season, the former third-round pick has hit double-digit targets in all but one game and will be a preferred target against the Titans’ questionable secondary. Don’t be surprised if Kupp sets the benchmark even higher tonight against the Titans. We’re taking over 98.8 receiving yards.

There is a bit of a disconnect forming between the Titans scoring efficiency and production metrics. Tennessee scores the sixth-most points in the league while accumulating the 11th-most yards. That is going to be compounded by the loss of Henry and the Rams’ defense. The Rams win and cover against a Titans team that falters without their star running back.

