Vikings vs. 49ers Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 12 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Vikings vs. 49ers NFL Week 12 Info

Minnesota Vikings (5-5) vs. San Francisco 49ers (5-5)

Date: Sunday, November 28th

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium

Vikings vs. 49ers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Vikings +144 | 49ers -172

Spread: Vikings +3 (-104) | 49ers -3 (-118)

Total:49 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Vikings +6000 | 49ers +6000

Vikings vs. 49ers Predictions and Picks

Under 49 (-110)

49ers -3 (-118)

Vikings vs. 49ers News, Analysis, and Picks

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12, in a battle of two teams who have endured disappointing seasons through 11 weeks of action. Minnesota comes into this contest relatively healthy, with Bashaud Breeland (groin), Anthony Barr (knee), and Wyatt Davis (ankle) being listed as limited on the first injury report of the week. The 49ers have a few more impact players on their report, with Elijah Mitchell (ribs/finger) limited in practice. Other names limited on Wednesday include Josh Norman (rib) and Laken Tomlinson (ankle). JaMycal Hasty (ankle) was the lone notable name to miss practice. The 49ers are expecting some reinforcements in Week 12, with Dee Ford likely to be activated.

Minnesota is 5-5 on the season, but multiple heartbreaking narrow losses masquerade what could easily be an 8-3 squad. Losing Danielle Hunter is a massive blow to any championship aspirations, but they have proven to have the goods to make the playoffs and make some noise while they are there. 9-8 seems doable for the Vikings, but they may need to wrestle their way to at least 10-7 to secure a postseason berth.

San Francisco has been a bit of a mess this season, but after two straight victories, now sit at 5-5 on the year. With only two divisional matchups left of the season, the 49ers could go on a serious run. An 11 or 10 win season seemed improbable just two weeks ago but now looks like a realistic goal if they can emerge from this contest victorious.

The spread for this contest has climbed from -2.5 on the 49ers to -3. San Francisco is the home team, so the spread is essentially just the deference given to the home team when two teams on relatively equal footing go head-to-head. Minnesota is 4-1 ATS on the road this season, while San Francisco is 1-4 ATS at home. The 49ers are the superior team when they click, but as this season has proved, ‘when’ is never a given. With that being said, they seemed to have turned things around and are playing at home. The value appears to be on the Vikings due to their narrow losses and significant straight-up win probability, but the line movement suggests that the sharps are still bullish on the 49ers. Roll with the sharps and the 49ers for Week 12.

The total for this contest sits at 49, up from the 48 it opened at. The over is 6-1 in the Vikings’ past seven road games. When listed as a home favorite, the over is 5-2 in the 49ers’ previous seven games. With these trends in mind and the sometimes shaky nature of the defenses of these two teams, it comes as no surprise that the over has seen the sharp action. However, the under is 4-0 in the past four meetings between these two teams. The over is not as much of a high-value play as one may glean at first glance but still seems like the safer bet based on the form of these two offenses and defenses. Tap the over for Week 12.

