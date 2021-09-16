Vikings vs. Cardinals Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 2 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Vikings vs. Cardinals NFL Week 2 Info

NFL Week 2

Minnesota Vikings (0-1) vs. Arizona Cardinals (1-0)

Date: Sunday, September 19th

Time: 4:05 pm ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium

Vikings vs. Cardinals Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Vikings +160 | Cardinals -190

Spread: Vikings +3.5 (-110) | Cardinals -3.5 (-110)

Total: 50.5 Over (-114) Under (-106)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Vikings +4800 | Cardinals +3400

Vikings vs. Cardinals Predictions and Picks

Under 50.5 (-106)

Cardinals -3.5 (-110)

Vikings vs. Cardinals News, Analysis, and Picks

The Minnesota Vikings will travel to the desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. Minnesota has some key injuries to monitor as Anthony Barr (knee) missed Wednesday’s practice after missing Week 1. Nick Vigil (ankle), who played a key role with Barr sidelined, was limited in practice. Arizona listed zero injuries to significant players but did give both A.J. Green and DeAndre Hopkins veteran rest days.

Minnesota seemed to adjust to life without star tight end Irv Smith Jr. by becoming a three-wide team. K.J. Osborn stepped up for the Vikings in a major way and will look to continue to have success against single coverage and number two (or three) corners. Minnesota lives and dies with their running game. If they find themselves in a negative game script early, things can get ugly as Kirk Cousins is at his best when the opposing defense is playing the run rather than the pass. Dalvin Cook can thrive against almost any defensive front but will have a tough test against the Arizona Cardinals. Kirk Cousins will be under pressure all afternoon. Chandler Jones and J.J. Watt on the same team is simply an unfair proposition, one that is only compounded when they line up on the same side of the Cardinals 3-4 defense. The Cardinals linebacker group is also brimming with talent. However, questions remain about their secondary, especially after letting Patrick Peterson test free agency and, subsequently, sign with the Minnesota Vikings. Both offenses are explosive, so this battle will likely come down to the defensive units.

The Cardinals are the easy play here, considering how much the Vikings struggled in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals of all teams. The small -3.5 spread on Arizona gives reason for pause, especially when one considers that the game opened at -4.5. However, when in doubt, trust the eye test. The Cardinals may struggle to contain Justin Jefferson and Adam Theilen, but the pass rush will give Cousins major headaches. Arizona should be able to score at will now that they are legitimately four deep at wide receiver. A negative game script will force the Vikings to abandon their run-centric game plan in favor of the passing game, which could be a recipe for disaster against a defense that may very well have one of the most explosive pass rushes in the league from one to seven.

As for the over/under, the current juice is on the over. Yes, both teams have some impressive weapons, but it will be the defenses that dictate this game and whether or not the total is surpassed. The total was set well as there are expected to be between 48-52 points scored in this contest (barring a defensive meltdown from the Vikings). With that said, the total opened at 51, where there was even more value on the under. The under is the lean here but keep the action to one unit.

