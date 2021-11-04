Vikings vs. Ravens Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 9 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Vikings vs. Ravens NFL Week 9 Info

Minnesota Vikings (3-4) vs. Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

Vikings vs. Ravens Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Vikings +210 | Ravens -255

Spread: Vikings +6 (-114) | Ravens -6 (-106)

Total: 49.5 Over (-114) | Under (-106)

Vikings vs. Ravens Predictions and Picks

Vikings +6 (-114)

Over 49.5 (-114)

Double Result : Ravens-Vikings (+1000)

Vikings vs. Ravens News, Analysis, and Picks

The 5-2 Baltimore Ravens will have had a long time to lick their wounds from the Week 7 beatdown they received from the Cincinnati Bengals as they head into their Week 9 game at home against the 3-4 Minnesota Vikings off a bye. It will be a much shorter turnaround for the road team, as they suffered a Sunday night primetime loss at home to undrafted QB Cooper Rush, who made his first career start for the Dallas Cowboys and led them to a 20-16 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Removing the Week 8 debacle where the Vikings went a putrid 1-of-13 on third-down conversions, Kirk Cousins has quietly put together one of the best, if not the best, season of his NFL career. Cousins has a 14-2 touchdown to interception ratio and is throwing picks at a league-low of 0.7% of his passes. For years, the knock against him is that he throws too many interceptions in big spots and cannot perform in primetime. While he seems to have kicked the former habit, for now, the latter may have gotten the best of him in last week. The good news for the Viking faithful is that this is a 1 pm kickoff in Baltimore, so no bright primetime lights for the number seven offense in terms of yards per game.

The Ravens have put together a wide array of performances this season, both good and bad. They beat the Chiefs in a thriller and then followed it by narrowly escaping with a victory against the lowly Lions. They put a smackdown on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 but backed that up with their 41-17 divisional loss at home in their most recent game. Lamar Jackson has done it all for the offense, but the Ravens defense has regressed immensely in 2021. They give up the third most yards per play in football (6.3) and have only forced seven turnovers in as many contests.

Mike Zimmer knows his future as the Vikings coach is on life support, and I expect him to draw up a good game plan in this contest that features a heavy dose of Dalvin Cook. A strong ground attack early should open up Cousins to exploit the 32nd ranked Ravens secondary. The more time his offense stays on the field, the less they will have the deal with Jackson, and should, in theory, lead to tiring out the defense. Take the Vikings and the points, small play on the over, and 10-to-1 is excellent value in a Double Result of Ravens at halftime and Vikings to win the game.

