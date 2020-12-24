Vikings vs Saints Predictions and Expert Picks for NFL Week 16 Christmas Day Game

It’s Friday Night Football live from New Orleans as the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints go head to head on Christmas Day. This NFC showdown has playoff implications for both teams. The Vikes need a win to avoid elimination, and the Saints are still trying to hold off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South.

The matchup also has a history, being that Minnesota has knocked NOLA out of the playoffs twice in recent years, and controversially both times. Let’s turn to the experts for picks and predictions.

Vikings vs Saints Picks Week 16

CBS Sports picks are from their panel of experts, numberFire picks are from their NFL game projections, Sporting News picks are from Vinnie Iyer and betting favorites are from FanDuel Sportsbook’s Week 16 NFL odds.

Winner:

CBS Sports: Saints (4)

numberFire: Saints

Sporting News: Saints

Betting Favorite: Saints -6.5

Against the Spread:

CBS Sports: Saints (2), Vikings (2)

Sporting News: Saints

In what is a bit of a revenge game for New Orleans, the experts have the Saints coming out strong in this holiday game on Christmas. Two experts have Minnesota covering, but none have them keeping their season alive with a win.

