Washington Football Team vs. Denver Broncos, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Washington Football Team vs. Denver Broncos NFL Game Information

Football Team (2-5) vs. Broncos (3-4)

Date: Sunday, October 31

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Empower Field at Mile High

TV Coverage: Fox

Washington Football Team vs. Denver Broncos Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Football Team +144 / Broncos -172

Spread: Football Team +3 (+103) Broncos -3 (-122)

Total: 44.5 (-110)

Odds to Win NFL Championship: Football Team +55000 Broncos +13000

Washington Football Team vs. Denver Broncos Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Football Team 38.0% Broncos 62.0%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: 0 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Broncos – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Under – 2 stars

Washington Football Team vs. Denver Broncos News and Notes

It’s a battle of two teams heading in the wrong direction as the Washington Football Team (2-5) travel to Denver (3-4) to take on the Broncos, who have dropped four straight after opening the season 3-0. Thankfully for Denver, all three of their wins have come against teams with losing records this year with all to its losses against teams with a winning record, so a date with the Football Team could be just what they need to snap their four-game skid.

After a 2-2 start to the season, the Football Team has dropped three straight and head into this one as just one of two teams in the league to allow 20+ points in all seven of their games this season.

It’s been a tale of two seasons for the Denver Broncos. They went undefeated in their first three games; they allowed 8.7 points per game, 221.7 total yards per game, their tight defense gave up just 59.3 yards on the ground, and forced five turnovers. But, over the past four games, they have gone winless and allowed 25.3 points per game, 399.8 yards per game, and the stingy defense has been anything but allowing 129.3 yards per game on the ground and forcing just one takeaway.

There are a few trends to look at in this game. The Football Team is 4-12 versus non-divisional opponents since 2020, but they are 5-2 against the NFC East. They are 7-19 against the spread in their past 26 games following a straight-up loss. As an underdog, Washington is 1-6 against the number in their previous seven games and 0-4 against the spread in their previous four games. For the Broncos, they are 8-0 in their past eight against the number after accumulating less than 90 yards rushing in their last game. Denver is 6-0 against the spread in their past six games after racking up less than 250 total yards during the previous game. Lastly, after a poor offensive showing the week before, the Broncos are 8-1 against the spread in their past nine games after scoring less than 15 points in their last outing.

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the news continues to break, leading up to game time.